Reliance Jio Offers This Plan Rs 5 Cheaper Than Its Competitor

Reliance Jio is often regarded as the telecom operator who offers prepaid plans at cheaper rates to the users when compared with Airtel, who charges a ‘premium’ on its plans to garner high average revenue per user (ARPU) customers. But there’s this plan from Jio, which is only Rs 5 cheaper than Airtel’s plan, which offers the exact same benefits. So how do you decide which plan is better, and most importantly, how do you differentiate between which operator is better in such instances? If you are confused, let me help you.

Reliance Jio Plan That’s Rs 5 Cheaper than Airtel’s Offering

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel both offer users a 56 days plan with a 2GB daily data limit. The interesting thing about these plans is that both of them are priced just Rs 5 apart, where Jio’s plan is on the cheaper end.

Reliance Jio offers its 2GB daily data plan for 56 days for Rs 444, and Airtel offers the same plan for Rs 449. Both the companies offer truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plans. Post consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the users drops to 64 Kbps with both plans.

Apart from the pricing, the only real difference between the two plans is in the additional benefits they come with. Reliance Jio’s plan comes with additional benefits of JioCinema, JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. At the same time, Bharti Airtel’s plan comes with additional benefits of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and Apollo 24/7 Circle.

So How Do You Decide Which Plan You Have to Go With?

The answer is simple. When the tariffs and the benefits of the prepaid plans are the same, any user should only go with the operator who offers a better network performance in the area he/she lives in. In the case of Jio and Airtel, both the companies have their strengths and weaknesses. There are some areas in the country where Jio’s networks’ get congested, and likewise, there are some areas where Airtel’s networks’ can’t cope up with the data demand during peak hours.

So, understand your needs. If you are someone who travels frequently, Jio’s plan might be a better option for you because of the larger coverage that the operator has around the country. But if you want Airtel’s services regardless, you can go with Airtel’s plan since Airtel is also one of the finest telecom service providers in India.