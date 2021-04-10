BSNL Offering Plan Voucher For 180 Days and 2GB Daily Data, Check Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) keeps on introducing new plans with varied benefits. It has launched yet another prepaid plan for Rs 197, which carries a validity of 197 days. The state-run telco has made this offer unique in a way that the freebies or benefits that come with the plan are only active for the first 18 days, but the number will be active in service for up to 180 days.

With the BSNL’s Rs 197 voucher, users get 2GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. As mentioned above, all these freebies will only be active for the first 18 days. Users can opt for other top-up plans or data vouchers after 18 days if they want to continue with BSNL’s voice calling and data service.

Users also get a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Zing, a live-streaming application that can be downloaded from the Play Store. BSNL users will be able to stream all the premium content from the application without paying any extra cost. Do note that the OTT benefit also stays valid for 18 days only.

If you are wondering why the extra validity if the freebies expire, understand that it is merely to keep the number active. If your BSNL number is active, you can recharge with a special tariff voucher (STV) and get data, voice calling, and SMS benefits.

If your BSNL number doesn’t have a plan voucher to keep it activated, it will not receive any services from the state-run telco. Thus, even if you purchase an STV, but you don’t have a plan voucher, the STV won’t work. It is just like purchasing data vouchers on top of an unlimited plan provided by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

BSNL also offers plenty of other plan vouchers that users can subscribe to for either extending the validity of the initial voucher or activating the SIM.