BSNL FRC 249 Plan Launched, Offers 2GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just launched a new first recharge coupon (FRC) of Rs 249. It is a new voucher which is available for users for a limited period only. The BSNL FRC 249 offers users 2GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Its validity is 60 days which is a substantial period given the benefits and the plan’s price. The plan is giving 1GB extra every day, which is included in the benefit of 2GB daily data. Do note that the voucher is only available until March 31, 2021.

BSNL FRC 249 Plan Details

It is worth noting that the BSNL FRC 249 is available pan-India. This voucher is not just beneficial for the consumers but also the retailers and the Direct Selling Agents (DSA) of the state-run telco. BSNL is giving Rs 224 as commission for every new connection that a retailer or the DSA brings with the FRC 249.

This is a good attempt by BSNL to motivate DSAs and retailers to sell more new connections. The telco might see an influx of new users because of this offer. It is worth appreciating that BSNL has been very creative at rolling out new offers recently.

Even though its prepaid plans and data vouchers don’t come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits like the other telcos offer, it still has garnered consumers’ attention by rolling out interesting offers. One of those offers is the free-SIM card offer. Even though a 4G SIM card from BSNL only costs Rs 20, the free SIM card offer coupled with recharge conditions or prepaid vouchers has worked well for the telco.

Further, BSNL has also launched unique propositions for its DSL broadband users. The telco has around 7 million broadband users in India, out of which fiber users are only 1 million. This means that the telco’s majority of broadband users use a DSL connection, making the new plans a great move.