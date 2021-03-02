Instagram Live Rooms Allowing Up To ‘4’ People on a Live Broadcast

Instagram, one of the biggest social media applications in the world has launched ‘Instagram Live Rooms’

By March 2nd, 2021 AT 1:32 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    instagram-live-rooms-broadcast

    Instagram, one of the biggest social media applications in the world, has launched ‘Instagram Live Rooms’. The company announced the feature through a blog on Monday. The ‘Live Rooms’ feature by Instagram will allow up to four users to join a live session. Until now, only two people could go ‘live’ together, but that number has been doubled-up and increased to four. Other users can stream the broadcast by signing-in to their accounts—more details about the feature ahead.

    Instagram Allowing Users to Purchase Badges and Shop Through the ‘Live Rooms’

    Instagram said that Live Rooms would give creators a new opportunity to build a business and earn money from their skills. Live viewers will be able to buy badges for their favourite creators/hosts and take advantage of other interactive features such as ‘Live Fundraisers’ and ‘Shopping.’

    The company said that it is looking to add more interactive features to the application and the ‘Live Rooms’ feature for enhancing the end-user experience. Some new audio features and moderator controls are expected to be available at the app in the coming months.

    How You Can Use the ‘Live Rooms’ Feature

    To use Instagram Live Rooms, go to the ‘Live’ camera option in the app. After that, add a title for the broadcast and invite other users to join you in the Live. You can also add users who have requested to be a part of your ‘Live Room’.

    The host will appear at the top of the screen when guests are added to the Live. The host will have the authority to add new users at a time convenient to him/her. So if it is a surprise guest that you want to add a little bit later to the ‘Live Rooms’, you can do that.

    The ‘Live Rooms’ feature from Instagram will surely elevate the user experience for both creators and the consumers using the application.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectrum Auction 2021 : Airtel Band Wise Purchase Data, Full Details

    The spectrum auctions 2021 concluded recently with Airtel spending Rs 18,699 crores for acquiring 355.45 MHz of spectrum across 2300...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Spent Rs 18,699 Crores in Spectrum Auction, Acquired 355.45 MHz Spectrum

    Bharti Airtel spent a total of Rs 18,699 crores in the recently concluded 4G spectrum auctions. The auctions were conducted...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Will Get Benefit of Aditya Birla Health Insurance

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) to provide its prepaid users with health insurance coverage....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch in India on March 11 With 6,000mAh Battery

    module-4-img

    Gionee Max Pro With 6.52-inch and Massive Battery Launched in India

    module-4-img

    How to Pay Jio Postpaid Bill Online?

    module-4-img

    PUBG a Violent Game Says Javadekar, Might Never Come Back to India