Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Will Get Benefit of Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) to provide its prepaid users with health insurance coverage. Vi users can now get free insurance coverage from ABHI on the purchase of select prepaid plans. The telco has termed this offer as ‘Vi Hospicare’. It is a first-of-its-kind product for prepaid users in India. Under the offer, only two prepaid plans – Rs 51 and Rs 301 will come with the benefit of health insurance. Users will be able to get insurance coverage on a daily when they purchase either of the concerned plans.

Vodafone Idea Hospicare Features/Details

The first voucher that comes with the benefit of ‘Vi Hospicare’ is the Rs 51 voucher. It will offer users 500 free SMS. There are no voice calling or data benefits included in this plan. Its validity will be for 28 days only. Users will be eligible to receive up to Rs 1,000 insurance coverage daily for any regular hospital treatments.

Then the second voucher that comes with the health benefit is the Rs 301 voucher. This voucher will provide users with the benefit of 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The telco is offering 2GB bonus data with the voucher on top of the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. With this plan as well, users can get up to daily Rs 1,000 insurance coverage for regular hospital treatments.

However, the amount doubles to Rs 2,000 daily if the patient is admitted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The company has said that the insurance coverage for the user will extend by 28 days on every successful recharge of the concerned vouchers.

Further, the terms and conditions of the offer state that the user should be between 18 to 55 years of age to receive the insurance coverage. For any event, the coverage will be provided for 10 days only.