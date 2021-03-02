Airtel Spent Rs 18,699 Crores in Spectrum Auction, Acquired 355.45 MHz Spectrum

Bharti Airtel spent a total of Rs 18,699 crores in the recently concluded 4G spectrum auctions

By March 2nd, 2021 AT 3:06 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Spectrum Auction
  • Technology News
    • 42 Comments

    airtel-18699-crores-spectrum-auction

    Bharti Airtel spent a total of Rs 18,699 crores in the recently concluded 4G spectrum auctions. The auctions were conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under which the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz spectrum bands were up for bidding. Airtel acquired 355.45 MHz of spectrum across Sub GHz, mid, and the 2300 MHz bands against the total spending of Rs 18,699 crores. With the new spectrum purchases, the telco says that it now has the most formidable spectrum portfolio in India.

    With the Help of Sub GHz Spectrum, Airtel to Enhance Coverage and Network Quality

    Bharti Airtel has acquired Sub GHz spectrum pan-India which will allow the telco to enhance its network quality for users when they are indoors or in an urban city building/apartment. Further, the telco will be able to cover 90 million more users in the rural areas of the country with the help of the recently purchased spectrum.

    Airtel put the money on strengthening its mid-band and capacity spectrum holdings which is expected to help the telco deliver a stellar network experience to the customer at marginal capex. Further, the spectrum purchased in the auction will also help Airtel go ahead with its vision for 5G in India.

    Also Read: India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

    Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel (India and South Asia), said the telco has a solid spectrum portfolio now, and that will help it in delivering a stronger mobile broadband experience to its users.

    Airtel also noted the exorbitant pricing of the spectrum in the 700 MHz band. The telco said that it is vital for accelerating India’s growth digitally, but it skipped from purchasing at all in the concerned band because of its high reserve price.

    It will be interesting to see just how much difference Airtel can bring with the current spectrum purchases and what’s in store for the 700 MHz band now.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    42 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectrum Auction 2021 : Airtel Band Wise Purchase Data, Full Details

    The spectrum auctions 2021 concluded recently with Airtel spending Rs 18,699 crores for acquiring 355.45 MHz of spectrum across 2300...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Spent Rs 18,699 Crores in Spectrum Auction, Acquired 355.45 MHz Spectrum

    Bharti Airtel spent a total of Rs 18,699 crores in the recently concluded 4G spectrum auctions. The auctions were conducted...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Will Get Benefit of Aditya Birla Health Insurance

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) to provide its prepaid users with health insurance coverage....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch in India on March 11 With 6,000mAh Battery

    module-4-img

    Gionee Max Pro With 6.52-inch and Massive Battery Launched in India

    module-4-img

    How to Pay Jio Postpaid Bill Online?

    module-4-img

    PUBG a Violent Game Says Javadekar, Might Never Come Back to India