Bharti Airtel spent a total of Rs 18,699 crores in the recently concluded 4G spectrum auctions. The auctions were conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under which the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz spectrum bands were up for bidding. Airtel acquired 355.45 MHz of spectrum across Sub GHz, mid, and the 2300 MHz bands against the total spending of Rs 18,699 crores. With the new spectrum purchases, the telco says that it now has the most formidable spectrum portfolio in India.

With the Help of Sub GHz Spectrum, Airtel to Enhance Coverage and Network Quality

Bharti Airtel has acquired Sub GHz spectrum pan-India which will allow the telco to enhance its network quality for users when they are indoors or in an urban city building/apartment. Further, the telco will be able to cover 90 million more users in the rural areas of the country with the help of the recently purchased spectrum.

Airtel put the money on strengthening its mid-band and capacity spectrum holdings which is expected to help the telco deliver a stellar network experience to the customer at marginal capex. Further, the spectrum purchased in the auction will also help Airtel go ahead with its vision for 5G in India.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel (India and South Asia), said the telco has a solid spectrum portfolio now, and that will help it in delivering a stronger mobile broadband experience to its users.

Airtel also noted the exorbitant pricing of the spectrum in the 700 MHz band. The telco said that it is vital for accelerating India’s growth digitally, but it skipped from purchasing at all in the concerned band because of its high reserve price.

It will be interesting to see just how much difference Airtel can bring with the current spectrum purchases and what’s in store for the 700 MHz band now.