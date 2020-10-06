Reliance Jio Boosts Kids Content Portfolio with USP Studios Partnership

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India on Tuesday said that it has partnered with USP Studios to boost the kids content on its platform. The operator said that its users thanks to Jio’s partnership with USP Studios will now have access to eight “exciting edutainment apps” including Kids First and Kids TV India. USP Studios is said to be a company engaged in creating content for kids largely in preschool. In the release, it was highlighted that USP Studios has a “strong footprint in India” and that its base is continuing to expand.

USP Studios Content t Available to Reliance Jio Users for No Additional Cost

The “fun learning apps” produced by USP Studios are said to be made available to Reliance Jio users in English and other regional languages from August, 2020.

Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes are said to be available to Jio users.

“We are extremely excited on this partnership with USP Studios that has helped us expand our offerings for kids and preschoolers,” Akash Ambani, director at Jio, said in a release. Through this partnership, we are sure that parents will have a new way to keep their kids engaged and make screen time more meaningful with content that is educative and enriching”

USP Studios is said to have a subscriber base of over 130 million with the company witnessing over 2.5 billion views per month.

Jio Partnership to Aid USP Studios in Expanding its Reach

It was said that the Jio’s partnership with USP Studios will “further amplify” USP Studio’s presence across India.

“While we have been reaching out to over 130+ million subscribers, we believe it’s time that we further expand this reach to the next 100 million in India and our partnership with Jio will help us achieve this goal,” Uday Singh Phoolka, founder of USP Studios, said in the release.

Phoolka said that Reliance has been a “gamechanger” in India as the operator has “not only reduced costs” but also “opened up new avenues in terms of how consumers access the content.”