

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace on Tuesday launched new Nokia Smart TVs powered by Android 9 in High Definition (HD) ready, Full HD and Ultra HD models. The e-commerce company said that new Nokia TVs are designed and made in India and will be available from October 15, 2020, during “The Big Billion Days.” Flipkart said that it has partnered with Onkyo, a Japanese company engaged in home cinema and audio equipment to power the new Nokia smart TVs. It was said that the new range of TVs will have “minimal distortion and dynamic amplification technology for lossless sound.”

New Nokia Smart TV Packs in Diamond-Cut Bezel Design

Flipkart said that the new Nokia Smart TVs will be available in a 32-inch HD ready model and a 43-inch Full HD model. Further, the company said that the new range of Nokia TVs will also be available in Ultra HD models in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

“We have been delighted with the response to Nokia branded Smart TVs since they first debuted in India last year,” Vipul Mehrotra, vice president, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said in the release. “Extending the Nokia brand with Flipkart to a full new Smart TV range is a testament to the success of our ongoing relationship and also ensures there will be a Nokia Smart TV to suit every taste and budget.”

The new Nokia Smart TVs will feature a “diamond-cut bezel design, micro dimming, MaxBrite display” with the devices also said to include “advanced contrast ratio” delivering “superior and life-like viewing quality and display.”

“The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of smarter and more digitally-savvy lifestyle, prompting consumers to adopt Smart TVs in an affordable manner – equally from metros and non-metro cities of India,” Dev Iyer, VP at Flipkart, said in the release. “As consumers plan their festive season shopping, we want to ensure that they have a wide range of choices across specifications, variants, and design.”

New Nokia Smart TV Buyers will Receive “Exciting Offers” from Spotify

The new Nokia Smart TVs will all be powered by a quad-core processor and a quad-core Mali GPU. The UHD models will have 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM while the HD ready and Full HD model will have 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

Flipkart also highlighted that the entire range of new Nokia TVs will have three USB ports, two USB ports.

“Onkyo is proud to partner with Flipkart on their lineup of Nokia Smart TVs to offer our audio solution as part of our ‘Sound by Onkyo’ program,” Yukio Miyata, president of Onkyo Sound Corporation, said in the release.

The new 32-inch HD ready Nokia Smart TV carries a price tag of Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 22,999. The new UHD Nokia model with 43-inch size carries a price tag of Rs 28,999 while the 50-inch and 55-inch models are priced at Rs 33,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. The top-tier 65-inch model is said to carry a price tag of Rs 59,999.

Flipkart said that the users purchasing the new Nokia Smart TV range will receive “exciting offers” from Spotify.