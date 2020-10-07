Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India introduced an extended warranty scheme for the D2h subscribers for Rs 99. The extended warranty scheme covers the Set-Top Boxes (STBs) with the amount said to be exclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Under the scheme, the subscribers need to pay the aforementioned fee and they will get an extended warranty of one year on their STBs. To register for the extended warranty, the subscriber can visit the website of the DTH operator, find the offer page and enter their registered Customer ID and pay the amount. More on the story ahead.

D2h Extended Warranty Scheme on STBs

The D2h extended warranty scheme dubbed as “Box Service Plan” is on the lines of Dish TV earlier rolling out a similar scheme to its users also dubbed as “Box Service Plan.”

But there are a few terms and conditions revolving around the Dish TV “Box Service Plan” offer. First of all, if there is no existing active warranty on the STB meaning the original warranty is over, then a technician will visit the house of the subscriber. This is so the technician can verify if the STB is in good and working condition before the extended warranty is provided to the subscriber.

If the STB is not in working or proper condition, then the STB will be first repaired by the technician and all the charges related to the repair must be paid by the subscriber. Further, if the subscriber has purchased the extended warranty when the primary warranty was still active, then the extended warranty period starts from the next day of the expiry of the original one.

In case the subscriber has purchased the extended warranty after the expiry of the primary one, then the new warranty period will start from the 16th day of purchasing the service.

One thing to note is that the subscribers will only get back a refurbished STB from the operator and not a completely new one. Adding to this, the subscribers will need to pay for the charges of installation and visit by the technician. The DTH operator won’t be liable to repair or replace the STB in case it is used recklessly by the subscriber.