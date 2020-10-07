Dish TV and D2h Extended Warranty Scheme Available for Rs 99

The users will receive a refurbished STB if the STB is found to be faulty or not working

By October 7th, 2020 AT 10:47 AM
  • dishTV
  • Technology News
  • Videocon d2h
    • 0 Comment

    Dish TV and D2h extended warranty scheme available for Rs 99

    Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India introduced an extended warranty scheme for the D2h subscribers for Rs 99. The extended warranty scheme covers the Set-Top Boxes (STBs) with the amount said to be exclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Under the scheme, the subscribers need to pay the aforementioned fee and they will get an extended warranty of one year on their STBs. To register for the extended warranty, the subscriber can visit the website of the DTH operator, find the offer page and enter their registered Customer ID and pay the amount. More on the story ahead.

    D2h Extended Warranty Scheme on STBs

    The D2h extended warranty scheme dubbed as “Box Service Plan” is on the lines of Dish TV earlier rolling out a similar scheme to its users also dubbed as “Box Service Plan.”

    But there are a few terms and conditions revolving around the Dish TV “Box Service Plan” offer. First of all, if there is no existing active warranty on the STB meaning the original warranty is over, then a technician will visit the house of the subscriber. This is so the technician can verify if the STB is in good and working condition before the extended warranty is provided to the subscriber.

    If the STB is not in working or proper condition, then the STB will be first repaired by the technician and all the charges related to the repair must be paid by the subscriber. Further, if the subscriber has purchased the extended warranty when the primary warranty was still active, then the extended warranty period starts from the next day of the expiry of the original one.

    In case the subscriber has purchased the extended warranty after the expiry of the primary one, then the new warranty period will start from the 16th day of purchasing the service.

    One thing to note is that the subscribers will only get back a refurbished STB from the operator and not a completely new one. Adding to this, the subscribers will need to pay for the charges of installation and visit by the technician. The DTH operator won’t be liable to repair or replace the STB in case it is used recklessly by the subscriber.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Galaxy 20 Fan Edition Launched in India, Users Can Receive Up to Rs 8000 on Pre-Booking

    Samsung India on Tuesday introduced the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) in India with “exciting” offers for the users pre-booking...

    module-4-img

    Dish TV and D2h Extended Warranty Scheme Available for Rs 99

    Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India introduced an extended warranty scheme for the D2h subscribers...

    module-4-img

    Flipkart Introduces New Nokia Smart TVs, Prices Start at Rs 12,999

    Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace on Tuesday launched new Nokia Smart TVs powered by Android 9 in High Definition (HD)...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio New Postpaid Tariff “Unlikely” to Hurt Airtel Growth

    module-4-img

    Motorola Razr 5G Launched in India, Jio Users Can Save Up to Rs 14,997

    module-4-img

    Paytm Unveils Android Mini App Store with Over 300 Service Providers

    module-4-img

    Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi Top-Tier Data Vouchers Listed