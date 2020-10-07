Galaxy 20 Fan Edition Launched in India, Users Can Receive Up to Rs 8000 on Pre-Booking

Samsung India on Tuesday introduced the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) in India with “exciting” offers for the users pre-booking the device. The Galaxy S20 FE had its global unveil in late September with the device featuring a 6.5-inch full high definition (FHD) Infiniti-O display. The Galaxy S20 FE display supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate with the device also sporting a “pro-grade” triple rear camera system. The company said that the Galaxy S20FE was designed “keeping in mind how our young fans capture, express and share their ideas” using their device.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India

The Galaxy S20 FE is said to feature 30X Space Zoom along with the Single Take function that enables users to shoot up to “14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click.” The triple rear camera system on the Galaxy S20 FE includes two 12MP shooters coupled with an 8MP shooter. Further, the Galaxy S20 FE also said to host an 32 MP front camera.

The device is said to be powered by 7nm Exynos 990 Processor and is said to be packed with a 4500mAh battery. The Galaxy S20 FE is said to support 25W “Super-Fast” charging with the device receiving IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

“Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans,” Aditya Babbar, director of mobile business at Samsung India, said in a release. “Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point.”

Galaxy 20 FE Pre-booking Starting on October 9

The company highlighted that the Galaxy S20 FE will be available in five colors including Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. The Galaxy S20 FE features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB.

Samsung said that the Galaxy S20 FE will carry a price tag of Rs 49,999 with the pre-booking beginning on October 9, 2020 on Samsung web portal and at other “leading retail stores.” The users pre-booking the device will receive up to Rs 8000 in benefits including Samsung estore benefits worth Rs 4000. Further, the users pre-booking the device can also receive Rs 3000 in upgrade bonus or cashback up to Rs 4000 through HDFC Bank cards.