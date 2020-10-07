Redmi has launched two new Bluetooth audio products in the Indian market namely Redmi Sonic Bass and Redmi Earbuds 2C. The company said that the two new audio products will both deliver a playback time of 12 hours. The company highlighted that the Redmi Sonic Bass is “light as feather” and is said to be “skin friendly.” Meanwhile, the Redmi Earbuds 2C features a “compact sleek design” with both the devices said to have a lot of similarities. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of these products.

Redmi Sonic Bass Specifications

The Redmi Sonic Bass works on Bluetooth 5.0. The product comes with the support of dual-mic environmental noise cancellation so that the user can listen to his/her favourite music without any disturbance. Along with that, the user can pair the product with multiple devices at the same time.

The Redmi Sonic Bass comes with an IPX4 rating which means it is sweat and waterproof. The product is said to be available in two colour variants — Blue and Black. There is also a multi-function button on the body of the earphone through which music can be paused and resumed. It is also compatible with the voice assistant.

Redmi Earbuds 2C Specifications

The Redmi Earbuds 2C is a truly wireless earphones with the earbuds come fitted inside a charging case. They offer a playback time of 12 hours. There is DSP environmental noise cancellation support for the earbuds. It is said to be very easy to switch and pair with different devices since there is support for automatic connection as soon as the earbuds are out of the case.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C comes with an IPX4 rating as well which means it is also water and sweatproof. There is a multi-function button right on top of the earbuds. These earbuds also get the support of Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Further, the device also supports voice assistant which can be activated without any need of the user’s hands.

Redmi Sonic Bass and Redmi Earbuds 2C Price

The Redmi Sonic Bass has been launched for a price of Rs 999. Its sales will start from 2 PM today and it is available on the official website of Xiaomi India, Flipkart and some retail outlets in the country.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C has been launched for a price of Rs 1,299 with its first sales starting from 12:30 PM today. The device is also available on the official website of Xiaomi India, Amazon, and some retail outlets in the country.