Poco C3 Launched in India in Two Variants, Prices Start at Rs 7499

Poco has launched its latest device in the Indian market, the Poco C3. Poco has branded the launch of this smartphone as ‘The Game Changer.” The Poco C3 features 5000mAh battery with the company promising up to 2 day battery life. Adding to that, the device is powered by a gaming focused processor paired with 4GB RAM. Priced under Rs 10,000, it might actually be the game changer the smartphone manufacturer is claiming it to be. Additionally, the device hosts a triple-camera setup in the rear and a teardrop notch which houses the selfie camera in the front. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the Poco C3.

Poco C3: Specifications

Starting with the screen, the Poco C3 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The tall aspect ratio will ensure that the users can operate the device using one hand. Then powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio G35 which is a chipset focused on gaming. It is built on the 12nm process and comes with 8 x ARM Cortex-A53 clocked up to 2.3GHz. The Poco C3 GPU is superclocked up to 680MHz.

There is up to 64GB internal storage provided with the smartphone which is expandable up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, there is a square triple camera setup in the rear of the smartphone. The primary sensor of the camera has a 13MP lens which is paired with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The Poco C3 comes with the latest MIUI 12 with a simplified UI aimed to boost the user’s productivity. Along with that, Poco has also said that with this device it has improved the Dual VoLTE and VoWiFi features.

Poco C3: Price

Poco C3 is launched in two different variants. The first one comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 7,499. The second variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 8,999. This smartphone is likely to give tough competition to other smartphones from Realme, Nokia, and Xiaomi in the same price range. The first sale of the device is scheduled for October 16, 2020 and the device will be available on Flipkart.