Airtel Payments Bank Enhances Payment Experience with New App Update

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said that its Airtel Payments Bank has enhanced its app to simplify payment experience for its merchant partners. The company said that the enhanced app will “further empower its merchant partners with a range of digital benefits” that streamlines the payment experience. The merchants using the Airtel Payments Bank would now be introduced to two new features namely “Smart ePOS” and “On-Demand Settlement.” The company said that the smart e-Point of Sale (POS) allows merchants to turn their smartphone into a POS machine for accepting digital payments.

Airtel Payments Bank Enhances App Experience for Merchants

The company highlighted that the merchants can pick the Smart ePOS option in the app to generates a QR code on the mobile screen. The merchants can then show the QR code to their customers and accept payments.

Airtel highlighted that the payments will be “credited immediately” to the merchant bank account that is linked to the app. The company said that the Smart ePOS option “eliminates the need to have to have a physical QR code or the need to carry an additional device to receive payments for home deliveries.”

Curically, it was said that the merchants can accept payments with “zero commission charges.”

“The new solutions allow merchants to receive and settle payments through a seamless and secure digital process,” Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO of Airtel Payments Bank, said in a release. “This is one more step towards our aim of building a cashless economy.”

Airtel Payments Bank Allows Merchants to Transfer Payments Any Time

Further, the new “on-demand settlement” feature is said to allow merchants to transfer their payments into their bank accounts at “any time as per their convenience.” The company said that the money will be “instantly credited” to the merchant’s bank account.

It was also highlighted that the merchants can “easily monitor their daily earnings, check transaction statements, payment settlement history, and even buy shop insurance” on the enhanced Airtel Payments Bank app.

The company said that the Airtel Payments Bank has close to 1.5 million merchants. Further, it was highlighted that Airtel Payments Bank is aiming to expand its merchant base “in the coming months” by adding over one million new merchants.