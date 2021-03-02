Spectrum Auction 2021 : Airtel Band Wise Purchase Data, Full Details

The spectrum auctions concluded recently with Airtel spending Rs 18,699 crores for acquiring 355.45 MHz of spectrum across 2300 MHz, mid-band, and Sub GHz band

By March 2nd, 2021 AT 4:17 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Spectrum Auction
  • Technology News
    • 28 Comments

    spectrum-auction-2021-airtel-purchase-data

    The spectrum auctions 2021 concluded recently with Airtel spending Rs 18,699 crores for acquiring 355.45 MHz of spectrum across 2300 MHz, mid-band, and Sub GHz band. The telco is looking to enhance its network quality and has said that it will be able to cover 90 million more users across the rural areas of India with the new spectrum. We have broken down the spectrum purchases of Airtel across different telecom circles, and here is all you should know.

    Bharti Airtel Spectrum Auction Purchases

    Telecom circle wise, Airtel strengthened its spectrum portfolio by purchasing spectrum in all the three categories of bands: Sub GHz band, mid-band, and 2300 MHz band in the following circles – Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, MPCG, North East, Odisha, UP – East, UP – West, and West Bengal.

    Airtel Spectrum auction 2021 Band Wise Data

    CirclesBandMHzRs. Cr.
    Sub GHz Spectrum   
    Bihar9003.4683
    Gujarat9004.21,567
    Haryana8003.8214
    Himachal Pradesh9002.696
    Kerala9004.6915
    MPCG8005.0715
    Maharashtra8002.51,275
    North East9001.228
    Odisha9003.8327
    Tamil Nadu including Chennai9005.01,175
    UP – East9005.01,310
    UP – West8005.0805
    West Bengal9002.8347
     Sub Total48.859,457
    Mid band spectrum 
    Assam21005.0150
    Bihar18002.80246
    Himachal Pradesh18004.886
    J &K180010.0170
    Karnataka180011.21,221
    Kerala18005.0475
    Kolkata18001.0173
    MPCG18004.2399
    North East21005.030
    Odisha18002.670
    Punjab18005.0440
    Tamil Nadu including Chennai180015.01,500
    UP – East18003.2490
    UP – West18003.0345
    West Bengal18003.8201
    West Bengal21005.0175
     Sub Total86.66,172
    Capacity Spectrum 
    Assam230010.020
    Bihar230010.070
    Gujarat230010.0700
    Haryana230020.0160
    Himachal Pradesh230010.010
    Jammu & Kashmir230020.020
    Kerala230010.0200
    MPCG230010.090
    Maharashtra230010.0720
    North East230010.010
    Odisha230010.050
    Punjab230020.0420
    Rajasthan230020.0120
    UP – East230020.0180
    UP – West230020.0240
    West Bengal230010.060
     Sub Total  2203,070
        
    GRAND TOTAL355.4518,699

    Airtel spent a total of Rs 9,457 crores on purchasing spectrum in the 800 MHz and 900 MHz Sub GHz bands and acquired a total of 48.85 MHz of spectrum in the category. The telco purchased 5 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz band in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, UP – East, and UP – West circles. Further, it purchased 5 MHz spectrum in the 800 MHz band in the MPCG circle. This is the most the telco purchased in the category in all of the circles.

    Also Read: India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

    Coming to the mid-band spectrum, the telco spent a total of Rs 6,172 crore on acquiring 86.6 MHz spectrum, including the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz band. It spent more than Rs 1,000 crores on both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for acquiring spectrum in the concerned band, which is the most any circles in this category. In Tamil Nadu, Airtel purchased 15 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band for Rs 1,500 crores and in Karnataka, it purchased 11.2 MHz of spectrum in the same band for Rs 1,221 crores.

    Lastly, in the 2300 MHz band, the telco acquired 220 MHz of spectrum by spending a total of Rs 3,070 crores. It made considerable purchases in the concerned band in Maharashtra, spending Rs 720 cores for 10 MHz of spectrum, which is the most for the telco in any circle in this category. Airtel also spent Rs 700 crores for 10 MHz of spectrum in the same band in Gujarat.

    Airtel purchased at least 10 MHz or 20 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band pan-India, excluding some of the regions/states.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    28 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Spectrum Auction 2021 : Airtel Band Wise Purchase Data, Full Details

    The spectrum auctions 2021 concluded recently with Airtel spending Rs 18,699 crores for acquiring 355.45 MHz of spectrum across 2300...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Spent Rs 18,699 Crores in Spectrum Auction, Acquired 355.45 MHz Spectrum

    Bharti Airtel spent a total of Rs 18,699 crores in the recently concluded 4G spectrum auctions. The auctions were conducted...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Will Get Benefit of Aditya Birla Health Insurance

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) to provide its prepaid users with health insurance coverage....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy M12 to Launch in India on March 11 With 6,000mAh Battery

    module-4-img

    Gionee Max Pro With 6.52-inch and Massive Battery Launched in India

    module-4-img

    How to Pay Jio Postpaid Bill Online?

    module-4-img

    PUBG a Violent Game Says Javadekar, Might Never Come Back to India