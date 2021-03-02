The spectrum auctions 2021 concluded recently with Airtel spending Rs 18,699 crores for acquiring 355.45 MHz of spectrum across 2300 MHz, mid-band, and Sub GHz band. The telco is looking to enhance its network quality and has said that it will be able to cover 90 million more users across the rural areas of India with the new spectrum. We have broken down the spectrum purchases of Airtel across different telecom circles, and here is all you should know.

Bharti Airtel Spectrum Auction Purchases

Telecom circle wise, Airtel strengthened its spectrum portfolio by purchasing spectrum in all the three categories of bands: Sub GHz band, mid-band, and 2300 MHz band in the following circles – Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, MPCG, North East, Odisha, UP – East, UP – West, and West Bengal.

Airtel Spectrum auction 2021 Band Wise Data

Circles Band MHz Rs. Cr. Sub GHz Spectrum Bihar 900 3.4 683 Gujarat 900 4.2 1,567 Haryana 800 3.8 214 Himachal Pradesh 900 2.6 96 Kerala 900 4.6 915 MPCG 800 5.0 715 Maharashtra 800 2.5 1,275 North East 900 1.2 28 Odisha 900 3.8 327 Tamil Nadu including Chennai 900 5.0 1,175 UP – East 900 5.0 1,310 UP – West 800 5.0 805 West Bengal 900 2.8 347 Sub Total 48.85 9,457 Mid band spectrum Assam 2100 5.0 150 Bihar 1800 2.80 246 Himachal Pradesh 1800 4.8 86 J &K 1800 10.0 170 Karnataka 1800 11.2 1,221 Kerala 1800 5.0 475 Kolkata 1800 1.0 173 MPCG 1800 4.2 399 North East 2100 5.0 30 Odisha 1800 2.6 70 Punjab 1800 5.0 440 Tamil Nadu including Chennai 1800 15.0 1,500 UP – East 1800 3.2 490 UP – West 1800 3.0 345 West Bengal 1800 3.8 201 West Bengal 2100 5.0 175 Sub Total 86.6 6,172 Capacity Spectrum Assam 2300 10.0 20 Bihar 2300 10.0 70 Gujarat 2300 10.0 700 Haryana 2300 20.0 160 Himachal Pradesh 2300 10.0 10 Jammu & Kashmir 2300 20.0 20 Kerala 2300 10.0 200 MPCG 2300 10.0 90 Maharashtra 2300 10.0 720 North East 2300 10.0 10 Odisha 2300 10.0 50 Punjab 2300 20.0 420 Rajasthan 2300 20.0 120 UP – East 2300 20.0 180 UP – West 2300 20.0 240 West Bengal 2300 10.0 60 Sub Total 220 3,070 GRAND TOTAL 355.45 18,699

Airtel spent a total of Rs 9,457 crores on purchasing spectrum in the 800 MHz and 900 MHz Sub GHz bands and acquired a total of 48.85 MHz of spectrum in the category. The telco purchased 5 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz band in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, UP – East, and UP – West circles. Further, it purchased 5 MHz spectrum in the 800 MHz band in the MPCG circle. This is the most the telco purchased in the category in all of the circles.

Coming to the mid-band spectrum, the telco spent a total of Rs 6,172 crore on acquiring 86.6 MHz spectrum, including the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz band. It spent more than Rs 1,000 crores on both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for acquiring spectrum in the concerned band, which is the most any circles in this category. In Tamil Nadu, Airtel purchased 15 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band for Rs 1,500 crores and in Karnataka, it purchased 11.2 MHz of spectrum in the same band for Rs 1,221 crores.

Lastly, in the 2300 MHz band, the telco acquired 220 MHz of spectrum by spending a total of Rs 3,070 crores. It made considerable purchases in the concerned band in Maharashtra, spending Rs 720 cores for 10 MHz of spectrum, which is the most for the telco in any circle in this category. Airtel also spent Rs 700 crores for 10 MHz of spectrum in the same band in Gujarat.

Airtel purchased at least 10 MHz or 20 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band pan-India, excluding some of the regions/states.