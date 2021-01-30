Apple to Manufacture Products for Global Market in Tamil Nadu: Report

The shift of manufacturing electronic products and its components from China to India is still happening. As per recent developments, Apple is all set to manufacture its entire ecosystem of products for the global market in Tamil Nadu, India. It is worthy to note that Tamil Nadu already hosts Salcomp and Foxconn’s manufacturing facilities, which produce and supply Apple products and components. According to a report from ToI, the state cabinet met on the Friday evening where it approved around 34 industrial projects for the state which entails investments of approximately Rs 52,257 crore. These projects include investments from Apple suppliers such as Pegatron Corporation, Foxconn, Taiwan, Tata Electronics, and Luxshare of Taiwan.

Apple Products Will be Manufactured in India Now for Global Supply

The investments from all the several manufacturing and productions companies will result in job creations for about 94,000 people in the state. The state cabinet also approved a new Industrial Policy for Tamil Nadu which will be revealed in February 2021.

Pegatron Corporation is all set to invest around Rs 1,100 crore in the first phase, which will result in job creation for more than 14,000 people of the state. Then Tata Electronics will invest around Rs 5,763 crore in the Krishnagiri district of the state, generating job opportunities for 18,250 people.

Luxshare has plans of investing Rs 745 crore in the state which will create approximately 4,000 jobs. Luxshare is a Taiwanese company which will manufacture and supply wearables and other electronic components for Apple. It will be taking over the manufacturing unit of Motorola in the Sriperumbudur area located near Chennai.

This will be a great feat for India since Apple will be manufacturing multiple products in the country that will be then exported to other countries and not the other way around. Will that bring down the costs of Apple products in the country? Well, that can’t be said for sure. But it will place India in a great economic position.

Adding to this, other smartphone makers are also trying to source or manufacturer their products locally in India. Samsung is one such company. It is soon going to shift its display manufacturing plant from China to India. The South Korean tech giant already has its biggest smartphone manufacturing facility in the world located at Noida, UP.

With more and more ‘Make in India’ initiatives, the products might become a little cheaper than what they cost right now; but, another great thing that it will do to is boost India’s economy.

Are you excited to see Apple’s manufacturing plants in India?