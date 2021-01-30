Best Postpaid Plans in India 2021: Vodafone Idea, Jio and Airtel

Honestly, there isn’t a lot of difference between postpaid plans and prepaid plans today. The only major thing that postpaid plans bring to the table is ‘add-on’ connections. Apart from that, there is no big difference between prepaid plans and postpaid plans. Yet, for those of you, who are going to purchase new plans, we will single out the best postpaid plans in India 2021 from each operator so that it becomes easy for you to make a decision. We have chosen the plans which provide the maximum benefits against their value.

Jio

The Rs 799 per month plan is the best postpaid plan you can pick right now. This is because of multiple reasons. First of all, it gives sufficient monthly data to do most of the things without worrying too much. Second, it offers 2 family add-on connections. This means users will be able to save on unlimited calling packs on additional two SIM cards. It also offers 100 SMS/day along with complimentary subscriptions to all the Jio apps. With this, users also get over-the-top (OTT) benefits such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Amazon Prime.

Users also get a data rollover facility of up to 200GB data. Adding to this, every gigabyte of data that is consumed after using the 150GB data costs Rs 10 to the users.

Airtel

The Rs 749 per month postpaid plan is the best one you can get from Airtel right now. This plan also comes with two family add-on connections. But out of these two connections, one is a regular family add-on connection, and one is a data add-on connection. Users get 125GB data with rollover facility and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is also OTT subscription such as Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vodafone Idea

The best-postpaid plan from Vi that you can pick right now in the same price range as the above two is the Rs 699 one. It offers users 150GB data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day for the month. Users get 1-year free membership of Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 Premium, and Vi Movies and TV Subscription. However, there is only one connection included in this plan. So the Airtel’s and Jio’s plan is slightly better in this regard. Interestingly, Jio’s plan is the most expensive in the list, which happens very rarely, doesn’t it?

Leave your thoughts below on which postpaid plan, according to you, is the best right now!