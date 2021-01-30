BSNL Again Revises Rs 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan, Data Benefit Reduced

Renowned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the PV 1,999 or Rs 1,999 annual plan yet again. At the end of December 2020, the telco has made changes to the OTT subscriptions. And now, it has reduced the data benefit. The PV 1999 from BSNL used to offer 3GB data per day, however, starting February 1, the plan comes with just 2GB daily data. With this change, the PV 2,399 now becomes the 3GB daily data annual plan from the government-led telecom operator. The new change will be effective across all the telecom circles where BSNL is operating. This is the third revision to the Rs 1,999 in less than a month. The PV 1,999 is currently offering 21 days of extra validity and that offer will end of January 31, 2021.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Annual Plan: Check Revised Benefits

In terms of changes, the revision comes in the form of the unlimited data and its quantity, as the previous offering would provide 3GB per day, but the revision reduces it to 2GB per day. The validity of the plan, however, remains at 365 days. The plan also consists of unlimited voice local/STD calling benefit via any net in Home LSA and national roaming including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi. It also offers 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period.

According to the information that has surfaced, BSNL prepaid customers who will recharge with the plan voucher Rs 1,999 may enjoy access to unlimited content from Eros Now, a well known OTT platform, for the entire validity of the plan, i.e., 365 days. Users will also get 60 days of Lokdhun content. Before the December 2020 revision, the Rs 1,999 offered 365 days of Lokdhun content and 60 days of Eros Now content.

There’s also Free PRBT benefit with unlimited song change option for 365 days. Do make a note that BSNL also announced that the multiple recharge facility for PV 1999 is to be withdrawn w.e.f February 1, 2021.

The Rs 1,999 annual plan is currently offering 21 days of extra validity till January 31. For the next two days, BSNL prepaid users recharging the Rs 1,999 plan will get a total of 386 days validity. Starting February 1, the revised plan with 365 days will come into effect.

For the BSNL prepaid users who are looking for 3GB daily data annual plan, they will have to move to the Rs 2,399 annual plan which is currently offering 72 days of extra validity on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. Did you like this revision from BSNL? Let us know by commenting below.