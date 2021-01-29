BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Recharge: 1.5GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling for 90 Days

The PV 485 from BSNL offers 1.5GB data per day for 90 days

By January 29th, 2021 AT 7:56 AM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-offering-discount-to-all-government-employees

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telecom operator in India right now to offer competitive prepaid plans. For example, it has a 1GB daily data plan with 30 days validity for just over Rs 150. After the tariff hike that happened in December 2019, apart from Reliance Jio, other telcos (Airtel and Vodafone Idea) are offering 1GB of daily data with 28 days validity at Rs 219. Jio has a similar plan, in fact, a better plan with 1.5GB daily data at just Rs 199. Beating Reliance Jio is BSNL which has a Rs 153 recharge with 1GB daily data benefit. Besides the plans priced under Rs 200, BSNL also has a Rs 485 prepaid recharge with 90 days validity- something no other telco is offering right now. The Rs 485 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB daily data and unlimited voice calling benefits.

    BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

    BSNL’s Rs 485 plan is an unlimited combo offering with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day benefits. As BSNL revised recently, all its unlimited combo plans come with unlimited calling benefit without any FUP limit. Earlier, BSNL had a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day on every prepaid and postpaid plan, but that has changed now to stay competitive in the industry.

    Data speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps after the daily 1.5GB limit. The validity of the plan is 90 days from the date of recharge. For the unaware, private telcos are providing prepaid plans with 84 days validity, but BSNL’s plan offers additional six days of validity.

    In contrast, Bharti Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB daily data for 84 days, whereas Vi has a similarly priced plan. Jio’s 1.5GB data per day plan costs Rs 555 and comes with 84 days validity. Time and again, BSNL is beating the private telecom operators, especially in the tariff plans department. The telco wasn’t able to add many subscribers in recent months despite such aggressive tariff plans.

    The major reason behind BSNL not adding subscribers in a large number is the lack of 4G services. The government is expected to allocate required 4G spectrum to BSNL in the next couple of months and the telco will roll out high-speed 4G services with affordable 4G plans across all the 22 telecom circles. And yes, the voice calling benefit offered by BSNL PV 485 applies even to Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles where MTNL operates.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 485 Prepaid Recharge: 1.5GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling for 90 Days

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telecom operator in India right now to offer competitive prepaid plans. For...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Again Outperforms Jio by Adding 4.3 Million Users in November: Trai

    As per data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Bharti Airtel, which announced earlier today that it...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Doubles Down on 5G: Here’s What it Means for the Consumers

    Bharti Airtel, in a press conference on Thursday, stated that it can immediately roll out 5G in India, provided that...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei Has Been Working On ‘Nothing:’ Here’s What We Know About It

    module-4-img

    Poco Ships 5 Million Units in Q4 2020, Xiaomi Continues to Remain Top Brand: Counterpoint

    module-4-img

    FAU-G Gameplay Review: Not the PUBG Mobile Alternative Many Were Expecting

    module-4-img

    Prasar Bharati Set to Hold DD Free Dish Annual E-Auction in February