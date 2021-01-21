Jio Plans 2021: Prepaid Mobile Phone Recharges Which Offer 3GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio has the affordable 4G prepaid plans in the Indian telecom industry. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco always tried its best to innovate; Because of Reliance Jio, the mobile phone subscribers in India started getting daily data plans. It is because of Reliance Jio the self-care applications of telcos improved leaps and bounds in less than two years. It is because of Reliance Jio the competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea did their best in improving 4G services across the nation. There’s much more Reliance Jio did to this industry. We are in 2021 and Jio is still the go-to operator for many customers when it comes to affordable prepaid mobile phone plans. That said, the tariff hike at the end of 2019 made Jio stop offering tariff plans with 5GB data benefit. The maximum data benefit offered by Jio per day is 3GB, and the telco has three such plans. Read ahead to know more about the Reliance Jio Plans 2021 with 3GB daily data benefit.

Jio Plans 2021: Rs 349 Prepaid Mobile Phone Plan

To begin with the Rs 349 Reliance Jio Prepaid Mobile Phone plan, it comes with 3GB data per day for 28 days, with an overall data benefit of 84GB. Jio says users will get speeds of 64 Kbps after the daily data limit expiry. And yes, this is an unlimited combo prepaid plan meaning it also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day benefits. The telco is also throwing in complimentary subscription to Jio apps like JioTV and JioCinema.

In comparison, Bharti Airtel has a Rs 398 prepaid recharge that offers the same 3GB data per day for 28 days. So Jio has the upper hand compared to the country’ second-largest telecom operator.

Jio Plans 2021: Rs 401 Prepaid Mobile Phone Plan

Second on the list is the popular Rs 401 Jio Plan that was introduced during ahead of IPL 2020 in September. This plan comes with 3GB data per day for 28 days, making it 84GB of data for the entire validity period. Additionally, it also comes with an extra 6GB data benefit taking the overall benefit to 90GB for 28 days. This is also an unlimited combo plan with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day benefit.

The USP of the Rs 401 Jio Plan is, however, the bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Yes, at just Rs 401, Jio is providing free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 at no extra cost for one year.

Jio Plans 2021: Rs 999 Prepaid Mobile Phone Plan

Lastly, we have the Rs 999 prepaid mobile plan from Reliance Jio that comes with 3GB data per day for 84 days- a total data benefit of 252GB. Additional benefits of this recharge include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary access to Jio apps.