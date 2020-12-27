Best Prepaid 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 500 You Can Purchase Today

Telecom operators offer 4G data vouchers on top of unlimited voice and data plans to the users. These vouchers are for subscribers who exhaust their daily fair usage policy (FUP) data; they can still browse the internet at a high-speed. Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) all provide their users with multiple 4G data vouchers ranging up to more than Rs 1,000 in price. Today, we are listing all the best 4G data vouchers under Rs 500 you can purchase in India — keep reading ahead to find out which they are.

Jio 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 500

The first voucher we want to shed light upon is the Rs 499 plan dubbed as ‘Cricket Pack’ by Jio. It offers users 84GB FUP data for 56 days and comes with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The other vouchers come for Rs 251, Rs 201, and Rs 151. All of them are dubbed as ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) vouchers. The Rs 251 voucher offers 50GB data, Rs 201 voucher offers 40GB data, and the Rs 151 voucher offers 30GB data to the users. All of these vouchers come with a validity of 30 days.

Airtel 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 500

Airtel offers only two 4G data vouchers, and both of them are priced under Rs 500. There is the Rs 48 voucher which offers 3GB data and has a validity of 28 days. Then, the Rs 401 voucher offers 30GB data and has a validity of 28 days. With this voucher, however, there is also an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vodafone Idea 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 500

Vi also offers multiple data vouchers under Rs 500. The best of them is Rs 251, Rs 351, and Rs 355 voucher. The Rs 251 voucher offers 50GB data for 28 days while the Rs 351 voucher offers 100GB of data for 56 days.

The last voucher worth Rs 355 offers only 50GB data for 28 days. If you are wondering why this voucher offers lesser data than the Rs 351 voucher, it is because with this voucher users also get a free OTT subscription of ZEE5 Premium for 1 year.

BSNL 4G Data Vouchers Under Rs 500

BSNL 4G data vouchers under Rs 500 that you can purchase right now are Data_WFH_151, DATASTV_197, and Data_WFH_251. The ‘Data_WFH_151’ voucher offers users 40GB data for 28 days with a free OTT subscription of Zing.

The ‘DATASTV_197’ voucher offers users 2GB data per day with a validity of 54 days along with free caller tune service. Lastly, the ‘Data_WFH_251’ voucher offers users 70GB data for 28 days along with a free subscription of Zing.