Bharti Airtel Starts Providing Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Postpaid and Broadband Users



Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is slowly getting back into the competition. The postpaid and broadband users of Airtel can now redeem Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership at no extra cost in Airtel Thanks mobile app. According to the terms and conditions updated on Airtel’s website, the offer will apply only to the postpaid users on plans above Rs 499 and broadband users on a plan priced above Rs 999. In other words, the complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is available only to Airtel Thanks Platinum tier users. If you are an existing Airtel customer and falls under the criteria mentioned above, head over to Airtel Thanks app to redeem the benefit right away.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar VIP Offer Detailed

The offer is extended to select Airtel customers only, says the company. Airtel customers can check their eligibility for the Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer in the ‘Thanks’ page of Airtel Thanks app. The telco also mentioned that a customer could only avail the offer once against each of the eligible postpaid and broadband plans independently. For the unknown, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 399 and is valid for one year. After one year, the membership will terminate.

Furthermore, it is also worth noting that if a customer holds their active Airtel postpaid or broadband account with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit, then the offer will terminate.

When Reliance Jio introduced its postpaid plans called JioPostpaid Plus a couple of months ago, Airtel was lagging behind the former. For example, Reliance Jio’s postpaid plans start at Rs 399 and offer OTT benefits like Netflix Mobile plan worth Rs 199, Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 and Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 and more.

Back then, Airtel was behind Jio as it offered only Amazon Prime membership with its postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. However, with the reintroduction of Rs 399 postpaid plan and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offer, it is on par with Reliance Jio. Nonetheless, Airtel is still behind Jio thanks to the Rs 199 Netflix Mobile plan being offered by the latter with all the postpaid plans.

As for Airtel’s broadband plans, they start at Rs 499, but the Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer is only available with the plans priced above Rs 999. Bharti Airtel is currently offering five broadband plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999, but only the last three plans are eligible for Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership.

We were eligible for the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on Airtel Thanks app. Are you eligible for the same? Let us know by commenting below.