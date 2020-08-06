ZEE5 Premium No Longer on Offer With Airtel Thanks Platinum Membership

    ZEE5 Premium is an OTT content platform. Recently, it became the 6th most downloaded streaming app from the Play Store. There is a lot of content in many different languages and that is one of the reasons why people have been streaming from the app. ZEE5 Premium yearly membership comes for Rs 999. There are more packs a customer can choose from such as monthly, quarterly, and 6 months. Airtel Thanks Platinum membership offered three major benefits which were subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream Premium for free. But now that offer has been modified and ZEE5 Premium has been removed from the offering.

    Airtel Removes ZEE5 Premium from Airtel Thanks Platinum

    When customers who purchase a postpaid connection above Rs 499 or a broadband connection above Rs 1,099 from the telco, they are included in the Airtel Thanks Platinum membership. The Platinum membership came with the OTT subscription benefits. But out of those benefits, ZEE5 Premium subscription has been removed.

    So now the customers who are in the Platinum membership of the Airtel Thanks, they will only get free subscriptions of Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream. In the past few weeks, this is not the first time that Airtel has removed the ZEE5 Premium benefit from its plans. Earlier, the telco removed the benefit from all of its prepaid-plans and broadband fiber plans except the Rs 289 prepaid plan. Another way to get the subscription of ZEE5 Premium for Airtel is to go to its Airtel Thanks Digital Store and purchase the monthly subscription at Rs 79.

    It is a little strange to see that Airtel is removing the ZEE5 Premium benefits from its plans just when it went into a strong partnership with ZEE5. For now, people who want ZEE5 Premium subscription, they can get it from the website or from the app of ZEE5. The monthly plan will cost Rs 99, three months plan will cost Rs 299, six months plan comes for Rs 599, and the yearly plan will cost Rs 999.

    Airtel Rs 289 Prepaid Plan Which Comes With ZEE5 Premium

    Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan is the only prepaid plan from the telco which comes with the ZEE5 premium subscription. The only thing is this plan comes with a very short validity of 28 days. Daily data that you will get is 1.5GB which is a little less than what you would expect when you pay Rs 289 for a validity of only 28 days. There is unlimited calling to any network included with the benefits as well as 100 SMS/day.

    The only catch is that the ZEE5 Premium subscription will be over when the subscription of your plan is over. There is another OTT benefit included which is Airtel Xstream Premium. Other Airtel Thanks benefits come with the plan as well.

