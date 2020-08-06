BSNL Now Offers 100 Mbps Plan at Rs 849 Per Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a new 100 Mbps plan dubbed as Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan on a promotional basis. The state run operator has unveiled the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan in the Madhya Pradesh circle. BSNL has highlighted that the Bharat Fiber users in the Madhya Pradesh circle can subscribe to the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan till October 5, 2020. The promotional 100 Mbps plan is currently live alongside the Fibro 600GB per Month CUL plan at identical price point.

BSNL Unveils 100 Mbps Plan for Rs 849 Per Month

The Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 425GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

Further, the operator enables users subscribed to the promotional 100 Mbps plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

The Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan priced at Rs 849 per month is available for subscription on a monthly, annual, biennial and triennial basis. BSNL has priced the annual pack of the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL plan at Rs 10,188. The biennial and triennial packs of the promotional 100 Mbps plan have a price tag of Rs 20,376 and Rs 30,564 respectively.

The operator also offers a complimentary one month, three month and four months subscription for no additional charge to users subscribed to the annual, biennial and triennial packs.

It has to be noted that the promotional 100 Mbps plan has an identical price point to the Fibro 600GB per Month CUL plan that is widely available in several circles across India. The Fibro 600GB per Month CUL plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 600GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the operator enables users subscribed to the Fibro 600GB per Month CUL plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

BSNL Unveils 30 Mbps Entry Tier Plan in Madhya Pradesh

The operator is also currently offering an 30 Mbps plan on a promotional basis in Madhya Pradesh at Rs 599 per month. The promotional 30 Mbps dubbed as Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan is said to be valid till November 1, 2020 in the Madhya Pradesh circle.

The Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan enables users to browse up to 30 Mbps till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. BSNL also enables users subscribed to the Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

The annual pack of the Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan carries a price tag of Rs 7188. Further, the biennial and triennial packs have price tags of Rs 14,376 and Rs 21,564 respectively. The users subscribed to the annual, biennial and triennial packs of Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan are also offered one month, three month and four months of complimentary service respectively.