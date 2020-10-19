Reliance Jio Hikes Price of Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack

Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India has increased the price of its Rs 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack for its users. The telecom operator had introduced a series of Disney+ Hotstar packs including the Rs 222 pack back in June. However, Jio has now increased the price of its Rs 222 pack to Rs 255 translating to a hike of Rs 33. The change in price is visible for the users who go to the MyJio app under the ‘Exclusive Limited Period Upgrade Offer’. This plan is actually an add-on plan which gets the same validity as your base voice calling plan. More on the story ahead.

Reliance Jio Rs 222 Plan Changes to Rs 255 in Price, Benefits Remain the Same

The Rs 255 pack from Reliance Jio comes with a benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. There is no voice calling benefit with this plan. Since the Rs 255 plan does not come with a standalone validity, the validity is the same as of the user’s base voice calling plan. Thus, to use this plan, the user must be subscribed to an active voice calling pack already.

As for the other benefits, this plan ships with 15GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Once the 15GB of data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit that this plan ships with has a validity of one year.

There is no change in the other Disney+ Hotstar packs offered by Reliance Jio. There is another data pack which comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit and doesn’t offer any voice calling benefit to the user. It comes for Rs 499 with a stand-alone validity of 56 days.

The Rs 499 plan ships with 1.5GB of data for 56 days (total 84GB data). Along with this, users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. The four-voice calling packs from Jio which come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP are still on offer for the users. So in case you want a base plan which comes with voice calling, data, SMS, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit, you can choose from Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777, and Rs 2,599 plans.