Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its users complimentary access to Eros Now subscription with its prepaid plans and vouchers. Eros Now is an over-the-top (OTT) subscription platform which offers users entertaining content to stream online. There are multiple STVs from BSNL and a data pack which offers the benefit of Eros Now to the users. Today we are listing those prepaid plans and vouchers for you. Mentioned below are all the vouchers and prepaid plans which come with the benefit of Eros Now.

BSNL Plans With Eros Now Subscription

The first plan on the list is ‘STV_247’. This plan comes with a validity of 40 days and costs Rs 247. The users get unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes every day after which normal charges apply along with 3GB FUP (fair usage policy) data every day. After consuming the first 3GB data, speed for the users will reduce to 80 Kbps and will reset at night. The users also get 100 SMS per day with the benefit of Eros Now service.

The second plan is ‘STV_298’ priced at Rs 298 with a validity of 54 days. With this plan, the users get 250 minutes of unlimited calling every day along with 1GB FUP data with the operator restricting the speeds to 40 Kbps and 100 SMS per day along with the benefit of Eros Now for 54 days.

The third plan is ‘STV_429’. This plan is valid for 81 days and costs Rs 429 to the users. This plan comes with unlimited calling as well, capped at 250 minutes every day. The users get 100 SMS per day along with the 1GB daily FUP data. Once the FUP data is consumed for the day, the speed of the internet is reduced to 40 Kbps. The users also get the benefit of Eros Now entertainment service.

The fourth plan is ‘PV_1999’. It comes with a validity of 365 days normally but under a special offer till November 30, 2020, the telco has increased the validity of the plan by 60 days. So now this voucher comes with a validity of 425 days. With this voucher, users get unlimited calling (250 minutes every day), 100 SMS per day along with 3GB FUP data every day. After the FUP data limit is reached for the day, users can browse the internet at 80 Kbps speeds. With this plan, users also get free personalised ring back tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option, Lokdhum content and Eros Now subscription.

Lastly, there is a data pack which also offers a free subscription of Eros Now to the users. It is called ‘DataTsunami_98’. It comes with a validity of 22 days and offers users 2.5GB daily FUP data and Eros Now subscription. Once the FUP data is consumed, the speed reduces to 40 Kbps.