Vi Crediting Free 3GB Data in Prepaid User Accounts

The newly formed Vi, aka Vodafone Idea, is going aggressive to retain its subscribers from leaving the network. In recent times, we have seen a lot of Vi subscribers porting out to Airtel or Reliance Jio as the network performance wasn’t impressing them. However, the company now promises better network performance under the ‘Vi‘ brand. A couple of days ago, we reported the introduction of Vi’s new plans with ZEE5 Premium membership and they are unique when compared to the Jio and Airtel’s Disney+ Hotstar plans. Now, it has come to our notice that Vi is crediting free 3GB of data to its prepaid users’ account and the validity of the free data is three days.

Vi 3GB Data Benefit: How Can You Check

The 3GB data benefit being offered by Vi is completely random and there are high chances you may not receive it entirely. TelecomTalk reader Avinash Suwal (known as BSNL user) was the first Vi prepaid users to report the free data benefit being credited to his account. It was soon followed by other readers as well located in various circles like MPCG, Gujarat and Mumbai.

It seems like Vi is crediting the free data benefit on recharging its All Rounder recharge pack of Rs 49. The Rs 49 pack from Vi ships with Rs 38 talk time, 100MB data and 28 days of service validity. If a Vi subscriber opts for the Rs 49 plan from the company’s website or mobile app, he/she will also get additional 200MB data. The company is also selling a 3GB data add-on with 28 days validity for Rs 48, but for some users, it is being offered for free.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also, from the screenshots posted above, we can clearly see the validity of 3GB data benefit being bumped up to the validity of the Rs 49 All Rounder pack. While the SMS from Vi says the 3GB data will be valid for just three days, the validity extension could be due to All Rounder pack’s 28 days service validity.

You can head over the updated Vi mobile app to check whether the company has credited any free data or not. If yes, comment down below.