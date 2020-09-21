Best Prepaid Plans to Choose from Airtel, Jio and Vi Ahead of Expected Tariff Hike

A tariff hike is likely to come very soon. That is why it would be a good thing for the customers to recharge right now when the tariffs are low or recharge later when they are high. Some of the best-prepaid plans which the customers can go for are long-term plans. They will ensure that you don’t have to recharge anytime soon. All the telcos such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi provide long-term prepaid plans to its customers. So let’s take a look at all the best-prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi before tariff hikes.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers a number of long-term prepaid plans. But one of the best plans that it offers for long term so that customers won’t have to recharge anytime soon after tariff hike takes place is of Rs 2,698. This plan comes with 2GB daily data and there is no bonus data provided with the plan.

The customer gets unlimited voice calling within any network in India along with 100 SMS/day. But this is not just it, there are OTT benefits included as well. The customer gets Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 per year for free. This plan has a validity of one complete year (365 days). The customer also gets Airtel Xstream Premium for one year along with Shaw Academy and some more benefits.

Reliance Jio

With Jio, the customers get plenty of long-term plans as well. But the best-prepaid plan a customer can go for ahead of expected tariff hike from Jio is of Rs 2,599. It is arguably the best plan offered by the telco. This plan comes with an OTT benefit of not only all the Jio apps but also Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. This plan also comes with a validity of one complete year.

With this plan, the customer gets 2GB data per day along with 10GB bonus data. Apart from this, there is an unlimited voice calling for Jio to Jio and 12,000 FUP minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. There is 100 SMS/day included with this plan.

Vi

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is currently offering customers a Rs 2,595 prepaid plan. This plan comes with 2GB daily data as well. If you haven’t guessed it already, it also has a year-long validity (365 days). There is unlimited calling to any network within India and along with that, there is 100 SMS/day as well.

With this plan, the customers also get an OTT benefit. There is a ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999 also included with the plan. So while Airtel and Jio are providing prepaid plans with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, Vi is providing prepaid plans with the benefit of ZEE5 Premium subscription.