Airtel Xstream Fiber Long-Term Broadband Plans Can Be Availed at a Lesser Price

A good internet connection is required if you are working from home. There are several meetings that you might have to attend via a video conference. Then for entertainment, you need a good internet speed to buffer online content at go in high res. All of this is possible with the help of a fiber connection. A fiber broadband connection can get you speeds as high as up to 1 Gbps. Airtel Xstream Fiber is one such broadband service. There are different plans offering customers the flexibility they require. There are internet plans which range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. For customers who want a discount on their bills, they can purchase plans of up to 6 months or 12 months (annually). Let’s take a look at what kind of discount you will get when you go for long-term plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Discount for 6 Months Plan

There are four plans which Airtel Xstream Fiber is offering. These plans range from Rs 799 to Rs 3,999 monthly. The ‘Basic’ plan from the telco comes for Rs 799 and offers 150GB data at 100 Mbps. There is a free Airtel Xstream Subscription included with other Airtel Thanks Benefits. The second plan ‘Entertainment’ comes for Rs 999 and offers 300GB data at 200 Mbps speed. There are other benefits included such as Amazon Prime Video and many more. The third plan ‘Premium’ comes with 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed for Rs 1,499. The most expensive plan from the service, ‘VIP’, comes for Rs 3,999 and offers 1 Gbps speeds with unlimited data. There are other benefits included such as a free subscription to various OTT content platforms.

Now when you purchase any of these plans, you get an option to buy it for long term as well. So if you buy any of these plans for a period of 6 months, then you will be availed with a 7.5% discount on your monthly charge.

For the Basic plan, the discounted price of six months becomes Rs 4,434 saving you Rs 360. For the Entertainment plan, the discounted price of six months becomes Rs 5,544 saving you Rs 450. Price of the Premium plan becomes Rs 8,319 for six months saving you Rs 675. Lastly, the VIP price of VIP months for a six months plan becomes Rs 22,194 saving you Rs 1,800.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Discount for 12 Months Plan

There is a 15% discount on any plan which is bought for 12 months. The Basic plan’s cost for a whole year becomes Rs 8,150 saving you Rs 1,438. The Entertainment plan’s cost for a whole year becomes Rs 10,190 saving you Rs 1,798. For the Premium plan, the discount cost for a whole year becomes Rs 15,290 saving you Rs 2,698. Lastly, the discounted cost of VIP plan for 12 months become Rs 40,790 saving you Rs 7,198.