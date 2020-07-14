Tecno Spark 5 Pro Launched in India With 5000mAh Battery and MediaTek Helio A25 SoC

Tecno Mobiles, a Hong Kong based smartphone company has come out with its latest smartphone in the Indian market. So you don’t have to worry about it being a Chinese brand since Hong Kong has its own separate jurisdiction. It is the Tecno Spark 5 Pro. The smartphone comes with decent specs at a very affordable price. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup and comes with a massive 5000mAh battery as well. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC. Let’s take a look at the price and other specifications of the Tecno Spark 5 Pro.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Specifications

First of all, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 out of the box on top of HiOS. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 90.2% screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Coming to the camera department. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro has a 16MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor along with an AI shooter. With the rear camera, there is also a quad-LED flash. For selfies, you get an 8MP camera with LED flash.

An interesting thing to note about this smartphone is that you can play video for up to 17 hours in a single charge. This converts to 115 hours of music and 13 hours of gameplay. This is all possible because of the massive 5000mAh battery inside the Tecno Spark 5 Pro. It also comes with a rear fingerprint scanner for additional security.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro Price

As for the price of Tecno Spark 5 Pro, it is launched for a price of Rs 10,499. There is only a single variant of the smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There are four gradient colour options in which it is available — Spark Orange, Ice Jadeite, Cloud White, and Seabed Blue.