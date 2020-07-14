OnePlus Buds Set to Launch with OnePlus Nord on July 21

OnePlus on Monday said that the OnePlus Buds will be launched during the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord on July 21. The OnePlus Buds, the first true wireless earphones of OnePlus is said to “deliver high quality audio playback and easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience.” The OnePlus Nord is tipped to be an “affordable smartphone” with the company holding an AR event on July 21 to unveil the devices. It has to be noted that the company launched its first Bluetooth headset, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless in 2017 followed by the Bullets Wireless Z in early 2020.

OnePlus Buds to Deliver High-Quality Audio Playback

OnePlus in a release said that it “has continued to explore ways to deliver a more refined audio experience and seamless connection” with OnePlus and other mobile devices.

“With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus, said in a release. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.”

The device is reported to arrive in Black and in two other color varints including White and Blue. It is also said that the device could feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

“Been testing for the past two weeks and must say the sound quality is awesome,” Tuomas Lampen, head of strategy, OnePlus Europe, said in a tweet.

OnePlus to Live Stream Nord Unveiling on July 21

The company also highlighted that the OnePlus Buds along with OnePlus Nord will be unveiled through an live AR event on July 21. The live stream is said to be available through the OnePlus Nord AR app, available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.