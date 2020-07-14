OnePlus Buds Set to Launch with OnePlus Nord on July 21

OnePlus Buds is promised to deliver high-quality audio playback

By July 14th, 2020 AT 11:31 AM
  • Technology News
  • Wearable Tech
    • 0 Comment

    OnePlus on Monday said that the OnePlus Buds will be launched during the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord on July 21. The OnePlus Buds, the first true wireless earphones of OnePlus is said to “deliver high quality audio playback and easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience.” The OnePlus Nord is tipped to be an “affordable smartphone” with the company holding an AR event on July 21 to unveil the devices. It has to be noted that the company launched its first Bluetooth headset, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless in 2017 followed by the Bullets Wireless Z in early 2020.

    OnePlus Buds to Deliver High-Quality Audio Playback

    OnePlus in a release said that it “has continued to explore ways to deliver a more refined audio experience and seamless connection” with OnePlus and other mobile devices.

    “With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,” Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus, said in a release. “Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity, and easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.”

    The device is reported to arrive in Black and in two other color varints including White and Blue. It is also said that the device could feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

    “Been testing for the past two weeks and must say the sound quality is awesome,” Tuomas Lampen, head of strategy, OnePlus Europe, said in a tweet.

    OnePlus to Live Stream Nord Unveiling on July 21

    The company also highlighted that the OnePlus Buds along with OnePlus Nord will be unveiled through an live AR event on July 21. The live stream is said to be available through the OnePlus Nord AR app, available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2,299

    Xiaomi has built a vast ecosystem of digital products from smartphones to TV in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has...

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Improvises Spectator Mode to Enhance Anti-Cheating Measures

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the world’s most popular online game. Millions of players play the game’s different maps...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Buds Set to Launch with OnePlus Nord on July 21

    OnePlus on Monday said that the OnePlus Buds will be launched during the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord on July...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Platforms to Receive Rs 730 Crore from Qualcomm Ventures

    module-4-img

    Trai Blocks Bharti Airtel Platinum and Vodafone Idea RedX Postpaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Priced at Rs 12,499 After New Price Hike

    module-4-img

    Dell XPS Desktop With 10th Generation Intel Processors and Up to 64GB RAM Launched