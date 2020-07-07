OnePlus Nord to Have OIS Support and Expected to Launch in India on July 21

OnePlus Nord is probably the most hyped smartphone in the market at present. OnePlus has been releasing teasers about the device for quite some time now. It has in the due course also released some of the confirmed specs of the smartphone such as its name and more. Still, there is a lot more yet to be discovered about the device. But everything will be cleared only once the OnePlus Nord is launched. Earlier, according to the rumours, it was being said that OnePlus Nord could launch as early as July 10. But that’s not the case anymore. According to recent reports, the launch date for the smartphone has shifted.

OnePlus Nord to be Launched on July 21

In the Amazon India portal, for a brief amount of time, an invite was leaked which revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be launched on July 21. Amazon India has taken down the leaked launch teaser. But an interesting thing which was found on the leaked invite was that the device will be launched in Augmented Reality (AR). There is no clarity on how OnePlus plans to do it via Augmented Reality (AR), but it might happen nonetheless. OnePlus also recently revealed the packaging of the device. It was done in the official Instagram account of OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Confirmed Details

There are a few details about the device which are confirmed now. Qualcomm a few days back posted on its Twitter account that OnePlus Nord will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Along with that, the teaser of the smartphone has revealed that it will have a triple-camera setup in the rear with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). With that, there will be a dual front camera punch-hole setup in the OnePlus Nord. The smartphone will be first launched in India and then in other countries. It is expected to be priced under $500 which roughly translates to less than Rs 38,000. But as per the rumours on the internet, it is expected to be priced even lower than that in India.

We are expecting the OnePlus Nord to cost less than Rs 30,000 in India and it will go against the phones with Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+ chips.