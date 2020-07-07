Poco M2 Pro Launches in India: Snapdragon 720G, 33W Fast Charging at Rs 13,999

Poco M2 Pro has finally launched in India. Poco started its launch event by telling the customers that every of its device sold in India are also ‘Made in India.’ The Poco M2 Pro has also been one of the hyped products in the market for some time now. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup in the rear. One of the special things about the M2 Pro is its front camera’s Night Mode and ad-free MIUI. Poco has focused a lot on enhancing the cameras of the M2 Pro listening to its community’s feedback. Let’s look at all the specs and price of the smartphone.

Poco M2 Pro: Specifications and Features

First of all, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC which comes with Elite Gaming feature enabled. So the smartphone will be good for people who want to use it to play games. The M2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 cinematic display. The smartphone is just 8.8mm thick and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional security. The device has Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 making its screen really safe from hard impacts. There is 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM with up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The good thing is you can expand the storage up to 512GB.

Coming to the cameras of the smartphone, there is a quad camera setup in the rear. The primary camera lens is a 48MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP lens for selfies. As for the battery of the device, there is a 5000mAh battery powering the device with 33W fast charging support and the charger comes bundled inside the retail box.

Poco M2 Pro Price

The Poco M2 Pro has been launched in three different variants in India. The first one is 4GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 13,999. The second variant is 6GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 14,999. The third variant is 6GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available in three different colour options – Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black. Sales of the device is slated to start from July 14, 12 PM via Flipkart.