Week 14: Fixed Broadband and Mobile Internet Speed Show Noticeable Spike in India

Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform on Monday said that the mean download speeds on both fixed broadband and mobile increased during the week of June 29. The company said that the mean download speed on fixed broadband in India touched 40.05 Mbps in the week of June 29 to July 5. The data highlights that India registered a 3.78% increase in the mean download speed on fixed broadband during the week of June 29 as compared to the previous week. According to the Ookla data, India registered a mean download speed of 38.59 Mbps in the previous week of June 22 to June 28.

India Records 4% Increase in Mean Download Speed on Fixed Broadband

Ookla’s report highlights that India recorded an 4% increase in the mean download speed on fixed broadband during the week of June 29 as compared to the peak week of March 2. During the week of March 2, Ookla data reveals that India recorded a mean download speed of 38.66 Mbps on fixed broadband.

According to the Ookla data available from the week of December 16, India registered its highest mean download speed of 41.89 Mbps on fixed broadband during the week of January 6.

Globally, Ookla said that the mean download speed on fixed broadband remained “relatively flat” during the week of June 29 as compared to the previous week of June 22. The report highlights the global mean download speed on fixed broadband touched 78.70 Mbps during the week of June 29. In the previous week of June 22, the global mean download speed on fixed broadband was said to be 77.67 Mbps.

Iraq and Sudan are the countries that recorded over 40% increase in the mean download speed on fixed broadband during the week of June 29 as compared to peak week of March 2.

India Records 8% Increase in Mean Download Speed on Mobile

Similar trends were also observed on mobile with India recording a mean download speed of 12.74 Mbps on mobile during the week of June 29. Ookla said that the mean download speed on mobile registered by India during the week of June 29 represents an 8% increase as compared to speeds registered during the week of March 2.

In the previous week of June 22, it was said that India registered a mean download speed of 12.30 Mbps on mobile.

Further, Ookla said that the global mean download speed on mobile touched 35.62 Mbps during the week of June 29 as compared to 35.04 Mbps in the previous week.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Macau along with Trinidad and Tobago registered over 60% increase in mean download speed on mobile during the week of June 29 as compared to peak week of March 2.