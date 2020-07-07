Tech Mahindra Likely to Bid for BSNL 4G Tender

India’s fifth-largest IT service company Tech Mahindra is diving into the revised tender of the state-owned telco BSNL to supply the 4G equipment. Tech Mahindra will team up with ITI and other local companies who have experience in creating telecom software and services. As reported by ET Telecom, C.P. Gurnani, who is the CEO and managing director of Tech Mahindra, stated that the company is ready to build the digital highway for 4G or 5G. He also added that the technology is mature and network transition can be done to create enough bandwidth.

BSNL Cancelled 4G Tender Last Week

Since the government of India barred Chinese telecom makers from providing telecom gear equipment to state-owned telco BSNL and MTNL, BSNL cancelled the tender last week to upgrade its existing networks across 47 network sites. Not only this, but the state-owned telco is also working on creating new capabilities in the Delhi and Mumbai for MTNL. As the state-owned telco cancelled the tender, Chinese telecom gear maker ZTE joined Nokia to bid for the tender which is approximately around Rs 9,000 crore.

C.P. Gurnani also marked that association of companies which will be led by Tech Mahindra would offer a virtual network. Tech Mahindra already earns half of its revenue from serving various telecom companies such as BT Plc, AT & T and many more.

Tech Mahindra is Looking for Global Market

Tech Mahindra and ITI are planning to dive in the global market with their 4G and 5G equipment. The process will be based on the success of BSNL tender and the implementation of the solution. Back in 2018, Tech Mahindra invested in US-based company Altiostar, which develops software that offers virtual solutions to 4G and 5G networks. The telcos, with the help of Altiostar solutions, can build an end-to-end cloud network. C.P. Gurnani marked that Tech Mahindra is waiting for the new tender and partnership for the domestic market. Also, the company will globalise the solution for the international markets.