Tata Sky Set to Drop Five Channels on July 22, Updates Web Portal

Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) players in India has issued a notification to its users that five channels including Sathiyam TV will be dropped from its platform on July 22. The DTH operator has also introduced multiple changes to its platform on Tuesday including the launch of its updated web portal. The refreshed web portal offers one click access to its Set-Top Boxes (STB) and packs for its new users while existing Tata Sky users are provided direct access to their subscriber accounts.

Tata Sky Set to Drop Five Channels on July 22

The five channels that are set to be dropped by Tata Sky include Sathiyam TV, I News, Aaho Music, Surya Bhojpuri and Surya Cinema. The DTH operator currently has a banner notification on the five channels highlighting the development.

It has to be noted that Sathiyam TV was among the 25 channels that were removed from the FTA Complimentary Pack on June 1. The channels part of the FTA Complimentary pack are not considered during Network Fee calculation. While the channels continued to be part of the Tata Sky platform, the users had to manually subscribe to the channels.

Tata Sky Launches Updated Web Portal for Existing and New Users

Additionally, the refreshed web portal also offers direct access to Tata Sky Watch, a dedicated site that enables users to watch live channels, video on demand and catch up TV.

In June, Tata Sky refreshed its My Account portal for existing Tata Sky Users that offered simple access to STB upgradation, Showcase order and multi-TV connections.

Meanwhile, the DTH operator is also said to have added Zee5 content to its Tata Sky Binge section on the Tata Sky Binge+ STB. The Tata Sky Binge service enables users to watch content from several apps including SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Shemaroo Me. The DTH operator has priced the Tata Sky Binge+ STB at Rs 3999 while the Tata Sky Binge service is priced at Rs 249 per month.