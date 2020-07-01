Tata Sky Still Number One DTH Operator in Terms of Market Share

Tata Sky is known for providing excellent services. The DTH operator has come a long way over the years and has been able to expand its services throughout the country. It not only provides DTH services but now has also stepped into broadband services. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) today released a report for the October-December quarter of 2019. Over the last few years, Tata Sky has been able to be on top in terms of gaining the highest market share of subscribers. There are many other quality DTH operators like Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H as well, but still, Tata Sky has managed to stay on top consistently.

Tata Sky’s Rising Market Share

According to report by Trai, Tata Sky had a market share of 31.61% on the quarter ending September 2019. But it has grown to 31.80% by the end of December 2019. Dish TV is India’s second-largest DTH operator in terms of acquiring market share of subscribers. But unfortunately for Dish TV, instead of gaining subscribers, it lost a few of them. For the quarter ending September 2019, Dish TV had 31.23% of the market but it slipped down to 30.55% at the end of December 2019.

Airtel Digital TV, yet another big DTH market player lost a few of its subscribers. For the quarter ending September 2019, it had a subscriber base of 23.39% of the market. But it came down to 23.32% at the end of December 2019. Interestingly, Sun Direct’s market share saw an increase in numbers. It stood at 13.78% at the end of September 2019. By the end of December 2019, it grew to 14.35%.

The total subscriber base in India which pay for DTH services were 69.3 million in the quarter ending September 2019. It grew to become 69.98 million at the end of December 2019. Trai has changed the rules for counting the total number of subscribers since March 2019. Subscribers who have been inactive for the last 90 days are still counted against the earlier rule of counting people who were inactive for 120 days.