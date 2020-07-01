Fossil Solar Watch With 5-ATM Water Resistant Build Launched in India, Priced at Rs 9,995

American Manufacturer Fossil has launched its Solar Watch in India. The watch launched by the company is not a smartwatch, and the watch offers normal features like a wristwatch. However, the most distinctive feature of the Solar Watch is evident from the name. The company has stated that the watch is solar-powered, and it is the first step by Fossil towards creating products with more sustainable materials. Solar Watch has been designed with all the natural resources, and no animal products have been used by the company in the Solar Watch. The watch also features 5-ATM water-resistant build.

Fossil Solar Watch: Features and Specifications

Fossil Solar Watch is solar-powered, and it offers all the basic features which a normal wristwatch provides to customers. Fossil Solar Watch comes with 5-ATM water-resistant build. One of the most distinctive features of the watch is that no animal products have been used to design the watch and its completely vegan. Fossil has cleared that the outer ring of the watch absorbs energy and acts as a solar panel which further converts it to energy using a solar cell placed under the watch.

Apart from this, the company also claims that the Fossil Solar Watch straps have been made by using 16 plastic bottles. Fossil Solar Watch takes nearly 5 hours to charge under full sunlight. Fossil claims that the watch can be active for four months on a single charge. When the battery is low, the watch will start moving at two-seconds interval instead of basic one-speed intervals.

Fossil Solar Watch: Pricing and Availability

Fossil Solar Watch is available in two dial options which are the 36mm and 42mm. Also, the Solar Watch is available in five different colours which are Yellow, Pink, Orange, Green and Blue. Fossil has priced the Solar Watch at Rs 9,995 for both dial options. As of availability, Fossil has only produced 1,754 pieces of the vegan solar-powered watch. Customers who are interested in buying the Solar Watch can purchase the watch from the official website of Fossil India.

Also, the Solar Watch will be available across all the retail stores of Fossil. The company has partnered up with EcoMatcher to offer a special initiative under which Fossil will plant a tree for every Solar Watch purchase. Customer will also be able to track its CO2 performance.