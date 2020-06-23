Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4 and Gionee Senorita Launched in India

Gionee is finally back in the market after a long time. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched three new smartwatches in India. Gionee has launched the Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5), Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4) and Gionee Senorita (GSW3). All the three smartwatches have been launched by the company under the Smart ‘Life’ Watch series. The new smartwatches launched has some of the best specifications and features under affordable price range. Pradeep Jain, who is the Managing Director of JIPL, stated that the latest range of smart ‘Life’ watches reflects the widespread desire to be physically fit and active. Here are all the specifications of the Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4 and Gionee Senorita.

Gionee Watch 5: Features and Specifications

The Gionee Watch 5 rocks a 1.3-inch TFT touch display with a plastic case and tempered glass panel for extra safety. Gionee has especially focused on the display and design of the watch. Also, the Gionee Watch 5 is IP68 water resistance. Under the hood, Gionee has equipped a 160mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 5 days with a standby time of 15 days. There are multiple sports tracking modes such as walking, cycling, running and more. As of connectivity options, Gionee Watch 5 has Bluetooth v4.0 which connects with the G Buddy app. The official app of Gionee works on Android 5.1 or above and iOS 9.0 or above.

Gionee Watch 5 has a 24/7 real-time heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, work out monitor, auto activity tracker and blood oxygen monitor. Users can effectively browse their notifications and control the camera functions of their smartphone.

Gionee Watch 4: Features and Specifications

Moving on, the Gionee Watch 4 features a 1.2-inch Transflective Always-on Display. The smartwatch measures 55x45x11.7mm. Gionee Watch 4 has a bigger battery as compared to Gionee Watch 5. The smartwatch features a 350mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 12 days and has a standby time of 20 days. Gionee Watch 4 has an alloy metal body, and it comes with IP68 water resistance. Connectivity options of the Gionee Watch 4 include Bluetooth v5.0.

It also features all the necessary sensors such as 24×7 real-time heart rate monitor, Geomagnetic compass navigation, gravity sensor, sleep monitor, pedometer and multi-sports mode tracking. Not only this user will be able to control all the notifications from the smartwatch.

Gionee Senorita: Features and Specifications

The Gionee Senorita has been specially designed for the new age women, and it has some of the most amazing specifications and features. Gionee Senorita features a 1.04-inch TFT touch display with a resolution of 240×198 pixels. Under the hood, Gionee Senorita smartwatch has 130mAh battery which can last up to 3 days and has a standby time of 12 days. Connectivity options of the smartwatch include Bluetooth v4.0, which will allow the users to connect the G Buddy app.

Gionee Senorita has multiple sports modes like running, swimming, cycling and more. Other features of the Gionee Senorita smartwatch include water drinking reminders, dynamic wallpapers, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring and a pedometer. Since the Gionee Senorita has been crafted for women, it also has a special menstrual cycle monitoring.

Gionee Watch 5, Gionee Watch 4 and Gionee Senorita: Price and Availability

All the newly launched watches by Gionee will be available for purchase from leading e-commerce platform Flipkart. As of price, the Gionee Watch 5 is priced at Rs 2,499, and it is available in four colour options which are Matte Grey, Perfect Black, Rose Pink and Vivid Blue. The Gionee Watch 4 is available for Rs 4,599, and it will come with a premium leather strap. As of Gionee Senorita, the watch is priced at Rs 3,499, and it is available in two colour options which are the Metallic Golden with black leather strap and Metallic Silver with a white leather strap.