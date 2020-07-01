Mi Box 4K, Tata Sky Binge+ and Other Android TV Boxes to Purchase in India Under Rs 5,000

The television industry has come a long way. The way technology has evolved over the last few years, it has completely changed the way users experience TVs today. TVs have become Smart. But TVs are incomplete without Set-Top Boxes. Set-Top Boxes are offered by various DTH providers such as Airtel and Tata Sky. But at the same time, various other tech giants such as Xiaomi and ACT Fibernet have come out with their own Smart Boxes. Today, we are going to take a look at the best Android TV Boxes you can buy in India.

Mi Box 4K

You will get a very good Android TV experience with the Mi Box 4K. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity of the box are really strong. One of the best things about this box is that it comes with a really awesome remote. The remote has a very simplistic design and also provides you with some quick access buttons for Prime Video and Netflix. You can view content in 4K quality as well if your TV can support it. There is in-built Chromecast in the box. Using Chromecast you can mirror your smartphone on your TV. Priced at Rs 3,499, the Mi Box 4K is the de-facto recommendation from our end in this category. More importantly, the Mi Box 4K is an independent product unlike other products listed in this article.

ACT Stream TV 4K

ACT Stream TV 4K Set-Top Box is an Android TV Box. One of the best features of this Smart Box is that it will allow you to watch Live TV at go. It is priced at Rs 4,499 which is interesting since it is cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. There is a remote included with the purchase of the ACT Stream TV 4K box. The remote is equipped with quick access buttons for YouTube, Google Play Store, Netflix and Live TV. An interesting feature of this Smart Box is that it allows users to connect gamepads. You can also play content using USB and more.

The ACT Stream TV 4K can be picked up for Rs 4,499 as a standalone product, but the company is running some offers as part of which users can avail it for just Rs 1,500 on the loan basis.

Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel Xstream Box is another popular Smart TV Box. It is priced at Rs 3,999 but if you are an Airtel Thanks customer then you can get it for Rs 2,249 only. The Smart Box runs on Android 9 Pie and is equipped with Chromecast as well. There are more than 5000 apps which you can install and run on your TV with the help of Airtel Xstream Box. You can watch both Live TV and OTT content with the help of this Smart Box. You need to have a subscription for all the OTT platforms and for the Live TV, you need to subscribe with Airtel Digital TV channel packs.

Tata Sky Binge+

Tata Sky Binge+ is a Smart TV Box offered by India’s number one DTH service provider. It is priced at Rs 3,999 at the moment against its original price of Rs 5,999. When you purchase the Tata Sky Binge+ Box, you will get six months of Binge service for free. After that, for every month’s Binge service, you will have to pay Rs 249. For those of you who don’t know, Tata Sky Binge service provides free subscriptions of ErosNow, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama, SunNXT, and also Amazon Prime Video.

The Airtel Xstream Box and Tata Sky Binge+ have certain limitations as you won’t be able to watch OTT content if you fail the recharge the DTH subscription. This is not the case with Mi Box 4K and ACT Stream TV 4K. Except for the Tata Sky Binge+, all the three STBs offer Netflix support which is something worth noting.