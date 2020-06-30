Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 and 5000mAh Battery Officially Launched

Just after Xiaomi launched two of its new smartphones in Malaysia — Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, Realme has launched one in Malaysia as well. Realme has just launched the Realme C11. It is also an entry-level smartphone and becomes the second smartphone to come out with the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC after the Redmi 9C. The smartphone has a similar camera design to that of Redmi 9C. The Realme C11 has a very fresh design and doesn’t look like all the other monotonous Realme devices. Let’s take a look at some of the specifications of the smartphone.

Realme C11: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display of the smartphone, the Realme C11 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with a teardrop notch at the top. The smartphone has an aspect ratio of 20:9 with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%. Talking about the powerhouse of the smartphone, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The good thing is, you can expand your storage capacity with the help of a microSD card. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the phone to keep it powered for longer.

Coming to the camera of the Realme C11, it has a dual-camera setup at the back. But the camera setup is in a rectangular design giving the smartphone a fresh look. There is a 13MP primary sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. For the front selfie camera, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5MP sensor.

Realme C11 Price

The Realme C11 has been launched at a price of MYR 429 which is roughly Rs 7,600. The Redmi 9C is launched around the same price as well and it comes with triple rear camera setup. Both the Redmi 9C and Realme C11 have almost similar specs and thus are going to give each other a tough competition. The smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon as well and might be priced below Rs 10,000 only.