Vivo X50 Series Launch Teased in India

Vivo is extensively launching new smartphones in the Indian market. A few days back, Vivo CEO, Jerome Chen announced that the company would launch the Vivo X50 series in India soon. Now the company has shared a 10-second teaser video which indicates that the Vivo X50 series is coming soon in the Indian market. It is expected that the Vivo X50 series will be launched in July 2020. Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have already been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). Also, the Vivo X50 series have already been launched in the Chinese market with intriguing features and specifications.

Vivo X50 Series: Specifications and Features

The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro have already been launched in the Chinese market. The smartphones are said to be the first smartphones in the world to feature gimbal-like camera stabilisation technology which will make the videos extra smooth. Both the devices feature a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED curved display. The Vivo X50 Pro also have HDR10+ feature for added dynamic range. Under the hood, the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro rock Snapdragon 765G chipset along with 8GB RAM and Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphones also come with 5G support.

As of battery, Vivo X50 Pro has 4315mAh battery whereas Vivo X50 has 4200mAh battery. The camera setup on both devices are identical. Both Vivo X50 and X50 Pro features AI quad-camera setup on the back which features 48MP primary camera, 13MP portrait sensor, 8MP and 5MP lens of the X50 device whereas 8MP and 8MP lens of the X50 Pro.

Vivo also launched the Vivo X50 Pro+ smartphone which features Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB RAM and 120Hz screen refresh rate. Not only this, the smartphone rocks 50MP primary sensor camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 8MP macro shooter and 8MP telephoto sensor camera.

Vivo X50 Series: Availability in India

Vivo has stated that it will be launching the X50 series in India. However, the specific models have not been announced by the company. It is expected that Vivo will reveal the launch date of the X50 series in India soon.