

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has emphasised the need for a balanced regulatory framework that does not place traditional broadcasters at a disadvantage compared to digital streaming platforms. TRAI on Thursday, May 1, said it did not favour an environment where regulation discriminates between two mediums and puts traditional broadcasting at a disadvantage, according to a PTI report.

Also Read: TRAI-Led JCoR Meeting Pushes for Stronger Cross-Sector Collaboration Against Digital Fraud and Spam









Need for Technology-Neutral Policies

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Regulating Broadcast in the Digital Age: Key Frameworks and Challenges" at the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said that while the regulator welcomes technological advancements that enhance the audio-visual experience, it is imperative to ensure that regulations do not unfairly favour one medium over another.

Lahoti pointed out that online content is currently governed by the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), while traditional broadcasting is regulated under older laws such as the Telecommunication Act and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. He reportedly said this regulatory disparity needs to be addressed to maintain parity across platforms.

"We do welcome and want technology to come up and provide better and better audio video experience to the consumer, yet we do not want to create an environment where regulation discriminates between two and puts one medium of broadcasting at disadvantage compared to another or one medium at relatively undue advantage compared to another medium," Lahoti said. He acknowledged that the issue requires thorough examination and appropriate policy action.

The remarks come at a time when the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre on a plea seeking regulation of sexually explicit content on OTT platforms and social media. The petition has reignited debate around the need for stricter oversight of digital content.

Also Read: IPTV Poised to Disrupt Traditional DTH and Cable Services Amid Rising Consumer Churn: Report

Industry Call for Balanced Oversight

Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, also supported the idea of regulating online content but cautioned against overregulation. "There needs to be a balance in regulation, but it should not kill creativity by over regulating content," he said, as per the report.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Philomena Gnanapragasam, CEO of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development, advocated for monitoring rather than regulating digital content. She stressed that content creators should be encouraged to produce credible content.

Lahoti reportedly said the regulator was faced with a challenge as OTT platforms and Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, and traditional broadcasters were regulated under different frameworks.

Also Read: BSNL Partners with Skypro to Launch Nationwide IPTV Service

The panel concluded that while technological evolution in content delivery is inevitable and welcome, a coherent and unified regulatory approach is essential to ensure fairness, protect consumer interests, and sustain creativity across media platforms.