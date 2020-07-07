Airtel to Now Offer ZEE5 Subscription With Rs 79 Prepaid Plan, New Rs 289 Pack Launched

Bharti Airtel today introduced a new prepaid recharge of Rs 289 alongside adding ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit to the Rs 79 recharge. Airtel has announced these new changes as part of its strategic alliance with ZEE5. Back in May, Airtel entered into a major partnership with ZEE5 and started providing ZEE5 Premium membership with all of its unlimited combo prepaid plans priced above Rs 149. And today, it announced the Rs 79 Smart Recharge plan would also provide access to the entire range of ZEE5 catalogue for 30 days. The new Rs 289 plan also ships with free ZEE5 subscription alongside data, calling and SMS benefits for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 289 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

The all-new Rs 289 prepaid bundle from Bharti Airtel offers unlimited calling to any network within India, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 28 days. Alongside these benefits, the plan also ships with full access to the entire ZEE5 catalogue, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Free Online Courses from Shaw Academy for one year and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag.

Notably, the Rs 289 recharge offers the same benefits as the Rs 249 plan and we are unable to understand why Airtel launched this new plan. Maybe the company will stop providing free ZEE5 subscription with the Rs 249 plan in the coming days so that users can choose the newly launched Rs 289 plan. Airtel has a wide range of prepaid plans between Rs 249 to Rs 400 and the new plan just increases the list. The new recharge is already available to prepaid subscribers across the country.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “With the massive surge in consumption of digital content on smartphones, Airtel’s new prepaid packs make it simpler for millions of customers to access rich content from ZEE5 without having to worry about managing separate subscription charges. Our users can enjoy this exclusive content offering on Airtel 4G, which has been consistently rated as India’s top mobile network for video by global experts.”

Airtel Rs 79 Prepaid Plan Now Offers ZEE5 Content for Free

Besides launching the new Rs 289 plan, Bharti Airtel also stated that the Rs 79 top-up will now offer subscription to the entire ZEE5 catalogue for 30 days. The convenient top-up will be available to all Airtel customers through the Digital Store Section on Airtel Thanks app, said Airtel in a press statement. Both the plans can also be availed via all the Airtel retail stores across India.