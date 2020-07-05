Heavy Data Prepaid Plans by Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Detailed

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made work from home the new normal. Telecom subscribers have been using data and voice benefits extensively to cater to their work and entertainment needs. All the telecom operators have been offering special prepaid plans to their subscribers amid the stressful times to keep them connected with their loved ones. Since data consumption has been increased in 2020, telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio has launched various prepaid plans with extended data benefits to ensure that all the internet needs of the subscribers are fulfilled. The increased demand for data added pressure on telecom operators. However, telcos did everything they could to offer seamless data and voice services to their subscribers. If you are a heavy data user, you must check out some of the heavy data prepaid plans by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea mentioned below.

Reliance Jio Heavy Data Prepaid Plans

The largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio offers some of the best prepaid plans to its subscribers. Reliance Jio has maintained its prepaid catalogue in the easiest way. There are various prepaid plans which offer 1GB, 2GB and even 3GB data per day with exclusive benefits. If you are a heavy data user, Reliance Jio offers 3GB Data with 28 days and 84 days validity. Prepaid plan of Rs 349 offers 3GB data per day with the complimentary subscription of Jio apps. Also, subscribers get Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls and Jio-to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes. To add more, subscribers also get 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The prepaid plan of Rs 999 offers 3GB high-speed data for 84 days and 3000 minutes of calling benefits in other networks. Reliance Jio offers a special prepaid plan of Rs 401 with 3GB data per day for 28 days and additional 6GB data. Also, the telco offers a subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. There are various other prepaid plans with less data benefits and validity. Users can visit the official website of Reliance Jio and know more about the prepaid plans.

Bharti Airtel Heavy Data Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers a variety of prepaid plans to its subscribers. The prepaid plan offers 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB data per day to users to cater to their work and entertainment needs. The prepaid plan of Rs 398 provides 3GB high-speed data for 28 days. Also, the telco offers truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on all other networks. Not only this, but subscribers also get 100 SMS. The Prepaid plan of Rs 449 offers high-speed data for 56 days. Apart from this, subscribers get truly unlimited calls on local, STD and roaming on all other networks. There are various other prepaid plans by Airtel which offers high-speed data packs with exclusive offers. The prepaid plan of Rs 401 offers 3GB data for 28 days and subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for 1 year.

Vodafone Idea Heavy Data Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea offers various double data as well as add-on prepaid plans to its subscribers. The telco offers 1GB, 2GB and even 4GB high-speed data packs with different validities. The prepaid plan of Rs 299 and Rs 449 offers 4GB data per day for 28 days and 56 days respectively. Also, subscribers get the subscription of ZEE5 and Vodafone Play. Vodafone Idea offers unlimited calling benefits in both the plans. The telco offers various affordable prepaid plans to its subscribers. For subscribers who do not want heavy data, the prepaid plan of Rs 249 offers 1.5GB data per day along with 5GB extra data for 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits and subscription of Vodafone Play and ZEE5 . All the prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea ships intriguing benefits of OTT subscription and added benefits. Vodafone Idea has designed its prepaid plans to cater to the needs of both heavy and light data subscribers. We suggest you go through all the prepaid plan details listed on the official website of Vodafone Idea.