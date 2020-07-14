PUBG Mobile Improvises Spectator Mode to Enhance Anti-Cheating Measures

The new spectator mode in PUBG Mobile will allow the spectator to only see what the player on the screen is seeing

By July 14th, 2020 AT 12:17 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the world’s most popular online game. Millions of players play the game’s different maps every day. One thing that no one likes is cheating in a game. PUBG Mobile team has been very active in working out the loopholes in the game to stop players from cheating. There are more ways than one that players can use to cheat. One such way is the spectator mode. A spectator mode allows other people to enter the room and spectate the map to learn where the different players are. This is a huge advantage to the person or a team spectating others in a room game.

    PUBG Mobile Says No More Usual Spectating Mode

    While playing room games, other people who have access to the room id and password can come and spectate the match. This can be exploited by the players in the room. They can create another id and spectate the match from the other id. This would allow them to look at where the different teams are. This is a kind of cheating no one would be able to catch. Understanding this, PUBG Mobile has changed its spectating rules.

    The new spectator mode would allow the spectator to only see what the player on the screen is seeing. This means now the spectators will be spectating individual players instead of the whole map altogether.

    Taking this further, PUBG Mobile helped players understand that this type of cheating consists of three parts — host, spectator, and game server. PUBG Mobile said, “The cheating user will use two mobile phones. The host will play the match normally and get the spectator to use an x-ray vision plug-in to cheat. The game server will determine in real-time whether a player is visible in the view of the host. If it determines that a player is not visible in the view of the host, it will not transmit the location data of the player to spectators. When the server determines that a player is visible in the view of the host, it will start to transmit the location data of the player to spectators.”

    So now users won’t be able to use the cheating plug-ins to modify the game data. This would certainly enhance the gaming experience for users all the world and make the game fairer for everyone.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2,299

    Xiaomi has built a vast ecosystem of digital products from smartphones to TV in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has...

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Improvises Spectator Mode to Enhance Anti-Cheating Measures

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the world’s most popular online game. Millions of players play the game’s different maps...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Buds Set to Launch with OnePlus Nord on July 21

    OnePlus on Monday said that the OnePlus Buds will be launched during the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord on July...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Platforms to Receive Rs 730 Crore from Qualcomm Ventures

    module-4-img

    Trai Blocks Bharti Airtel Platinum and Vodafone Idea RedX Postpaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Priced at Rs 12,499 After New Price Hike

    module-4-img

    Dell XPS Desktop With 10th Generation Intel Processors and Up to 64GB RAM Launched