PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Will Bring New Map, Gameplay Modes and More; Arriving Tomorrow

PUBG Mobile is going to release the update patch 0.19.0 on July 7. With the update, players will get to see the new map — Livik which is a Nordic style map. Then the update will also bring, ‘Spark the Flame’ theme for Classic Mode on Erangel and Miramar. The new Royal Pass season 14 will be available on July 14. Along with all this, ancient secret-themed gameplay will also be available for players to explore soon. The update size for the Android users will be 1.84GB and the update size for iOS users will be 2.13GB.

PUBG Mobile Livik Map Exclusives

The new Livik map will be available after the update. It is a Nordic style 2km x 2km map with a maximum of 52 players and will finish within 15 minutes. Some of the exclusives this map will get are — exclusive SMG P90, exclusive marksman rifle: MK 12, and map-exclusive vehicle: Monster Truck. There will be a new Livik super firearm training mode coming soon as well. In this mode, there will be experimental trial crates containing a special weapon which will be seen on Livik. These special weapons will look similar to normal ones but their names and icons will be different.

New Gameplay Modes

PUBG Mobile players will also get to experience more new gameplay modes. The ‘Spark the Flame’ gameplay mode will be available on two maps — Miramar and Erangel. Players can enter this mode by selecting the two maps. The new things you will get to see in this mode are – Small Statue, Giant Statue, and Statue Camp.

There is another gameplay theme/mode — The Ancient Secret. This mode also works on Erangel and Miramar. Players will have the option to participate using the settings on the Mode Selection Screen. This new mode will contain these new features — Ancient Temple, Slate Puzzle, Boss Fight, and Small Ruins.

Another new update will be the new Arena Gameplay mode — Team Gun Game (it will be only available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31). There are a lot more basic fixes and updates as well which you will get to experience once you play the game.