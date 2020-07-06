India Unveils Indigenous Social Media App Elyments

Elyments, a social media app designed by the “more than one thousand IT professionals” was unveiled by Venkaiah Naidu, India’s vice president on Sunday. Elyments said to be India’s first social media app is intended to aid users in connecting with friends and network with like-minded people. The developers have said that the platform has been built with a focus on safeguarding user privacy. The app was unveiled through a virtual launch event in the presence of Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of Art of Living along with Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, chairman of GMR group. Further, A L Rao, chairman of Sumeru Software Solutions and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also joined the virtual launch event.

Elyments Combines Multiple App Features into One Platform

The app features “endless feeds” that streams updates from friends and interests added by the user. Similar to the Facebook feed, Elyments feed enables users to post their own updates and react to the updates shared by other users.

The users can have “endless conversation” through the instant messaging option within the app. The developers have said that the users can have engage in both individual and group chats within the app. Additionally, the app also allows users to make audio and video calls.

Elyments also features AR characters and in-built filters that is said to aid users to enhance their pictures.

The app is currently available in eight Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Additionally, the users can also set the default language to other languages including English, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese or Portuguese. The app is currently available on Google Play and App Store.

“I hope this App would prove to be a good desi alternative to the many foreign Apps being used by the people,” Naidu said in the launch event.

Indian PM Launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

The launch of Elyments app is on the heels of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge. The campaign launched by Modi on Saturday aims to promote existing apps and the development of new apps.

Naidu on Sunday said that more developers should “prepare apps for various uses to enhance our quality of life.”

“We should innovate not just imitate,” Naidu said on Sunday. “Innovation is the watchword for 21st Century. We have all the ingredients for success. We have pioneers who have built global brands in various sectors.”