Bharti Airtel Might Soon Launch a Video Conferencing App

Video conferencing has become the new normal for conducting meetings. Be it formal meet-ups or informal, people are choosing to use video conferencing apps over meeting people in person because of the COVID-19 scare. Apps such as Zoom, JioMeet, and Google Meet are being used heavily. Looking at the opportunity, Bharti Airtel might soon come out with its own video conferencing app as well, as reported by ET Telecom. However, it will be interesting to see how Airtel would market the video calling app and just how many users would convert to the new app leaving their old and used to video calling apps.

Airtel Focusing on High Security for the App

Airtel doesn’t like to compromise on the quality of their services or products. This is what Airtel will focus on with its video calling app. A person close to Airtel’s new plan said to ET Telecom that the company will be looking to make its app very secure for the users. Right now cybersecurity is of prime importance when most of the people are working from their homes. One of the key benefits that the Airtel customers will receive is that their data will be stored locally, out of the reach of any international organisation or company. It will also result in a much better voice and video quality for the users.

The new video calling app is designed in such a way that it will be very different from the existing video calling apps like MS Teams, Zoom, and Google Hangout. Features and specifics of the app haven’t been released by Bharti Airtel yet. Neither is there any confirmation on when the app is slated to launch. But there is one thing that is known about the app. It is that it will work on both desktops and mobiles and will use the latest AES 256 encryption on top of multiple layers of authentication.

Much recently Reliance Jio also launched its video conferencing app JioMeet and just how well the market adapts to it is something we will have to wait and watch.