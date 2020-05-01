Reliance Jio Announces JioMeet: A New Video Conferencing Platform For Users

Highlights Reliance Jio has launched JioMeet

The video-conferencing app to be available on both iOS and Android platforms

No clarity on when the app will be out for the users to test

During the time of the global pandemic, when everyone is working from their homes, meetings are being held visually with the help of video calling apps and software. Some of the most used apps are Zoom and Google Meet as these platforms can handle many people in a single video call. But the problem is that users data in Zoom is not very safe. Hence people are looking for an alternative solution/app to conduct their video conferences. Reliance Jio at the perfect time has announced a new video conferencing platform; JioMeet for its users. The telco is going to compete with the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Zoom in the video conferencing segment.

JioMeet To Be Available in All The Major Platforms

Reliance Jio will ensure that the app is available for every user there is. That is why it will be downloadable across Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Interestingly, JioMeet will also be available in the form of a plug-in on Outlook. The plug-in will be accessible by browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. The video conferencing will be in HD in all the devices. If you want to log-in as a guest you can do that. In case you want to use your email id, you can do that as well. The listings of the new app were found in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store right after Reliance Jio announced it.

Video Conferencing Not a New Segment for Jio

It is not the first time Reliance Jio is stepping into the video conferencing market. The telco has availed video conferencing platforms in the past as well. The JioChat app had the video conferencing feature which was launched last year. It could group voice call and video calls as well. For now, there is no clarity by RIL on when the app will be out for the users to engage with and experience its features.