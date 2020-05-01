D2h Is Offering Special Programs To Keep People Happy in Homes

Highlights D2h has extended the number of days in its ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan

Special Ramazan programs have been launched by the DTH service as well

Recharge your friends d2h with ‘Friends and Family Recharge

d2h is one of the most prominent market players in providing DTH services in India. The company is aiming to provide customers with a seamless TV experience so that they stay inside their homes. The DTH company is relentlessly rolling out attractive offers for its customers. One of the most appreciated programs of the d2h is ‘Friends and Family Recharge’. Under this program, any d2h owner/subscriber can recharge for any other d2h owner/subscriber. Suppose you want to recharge your friend’s TV. You will have to enter his/her Customer ID on the d2h website or the d2h Infinity App, select a plan and recharge successful! One of the other plans from the DTH company is its ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan, under which a subscriber can get the validity of his plan extended by five days for a nominal cost of Rs 10.

D2h is Offering Ramazan Specials

It is the month of Ramazan and recognising that d2h is offering special programmes related to the festival. Now there is a free channel 785 which airs ‘Ramazan Mubarak’ and content related to Ramazan. In addition to this, d2h has released a new combo channel pack – ‘Special Ramazan Combo’. People who watch Islamic spiritual channels along with regional news channels can get this combo channel pack for Rs 78.60. If you don’t like the channels and their content, you can also deactivate simply by giving a missed call.

D2h Focused On Keeping Customers Entertained During Lockdown

The Corporate Head-Marketing of d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, Mr Sugato Banerji said that the company is looking to help people stay entertained in their homes during the time of national lockdown. Now more than ever, the need to stay connected has risen. That is why the d2h service has also extended the number of days under its ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan. The company is sure that their customers will be pleased with the service they get.